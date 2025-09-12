Borderlands 4 Idolator Sol boss guide

Idolator Sol in Borderlands 4 rules over the Fadefields with an iron fist and a suit of armor that's nigh impenetrable. Loyal to The Timekeeper, this entity uses the flesh and blood of the weak to nourish himself, which also gives him a layer of armor that renders him impervious to any damage.

As this is the first boss in-game (encountered on "One Fell Swoop"), you will be on a low level, which means you will be fighting him for a while. Rather than going in blind and learning on the go, here are a few pointers you can make use of while dealing with him.

How to defeat Idolator Sol in Borderlands 4

Phase 1

Use Locust Rods to weaken Idolator Sol (Image via 2K | YouTube/Joltzdude139)

At the start of the fight, Idolator Sol will be immune to all damage. Shooting him will not make a difference. You will have to wait until he tosses out "Locust Rods". Most of them will be red, while one will be green. Using your "Point-Grappling" ability, pull the green rod and toss it at him to break his immunity. You will now be able to shoot him to inflict damage. Here's a list of attacks that will be executed during this phase of the fight:

Armor Toss : With plenty of armor to spare, Sol will break off a piece of his armor and toss it at you. This chunk of mass is rather slow-moving, which will give you enough time to move out of the way.

: With plenty of armor to spare, Sol will break off a piece of his armor and toss it at you. This chunk of mass is rather slow-moving, which will give you enough time to move out of the way. Laser Beam : Sol will extend his arm and fire a Laser Beam in a straight line. You will need to evade its path or risk taking damage.

: Sol will extend his arm and fire a Laser Beam in a straight line. You will need to evade its path or risk taking damage. Shield Bash : Once Sol is hit with the green Locust Rod, he will start to rearrange the armor on his body to form a shield, which he will use to ram you with. To avoid taking damage, sprint to the side of his body that doesn't have a shield.

: Once Sol is hit with the green Locust Rod, he will start to rearrange the armor on his body to form a shield, which he will use to ram you with. To avoid taking damage, sprint to the side of his body that doesn't have a shield. Sword Spin: Once Sol is hit with the green Locust Rod, he also has the chance to fuse the remaining armour into a sword. He will then spin and attack. You'll need to move out of the way to avoid taking damage.

Keep in mind that the Locust Rod will strip armor off the part of his body where it was targeted. You will need to focus fire on this spot to deal maximum damage. To add to your woes, he can also regenerate armour by absorbing one of his lackeys.

Phases 2

Avoid stepping on the cracks (Image via 2K | YouTube/Joltzdude139)

After you deplete two of his health bars, phase 2 will begin. In this phase, more attacks are introduced, but the overall approach to combat will remain the same. Here's a list of attacks that will be executed during this phase of the fight:

Locust Rain : When Sol loses two health bars, locust will rain down from the air. To avoid taking damage, move to the bright spot on the ground and stand there. This area will move, so be sure to pay attention.

: When Sol loses two health bars, locust will rain down from the air. To avoid taking damage, move to the bright spot on the ground and stand there. This area will move, so be sure to pay attention. Ground Slams : Parts of the floor will start to glow green. Stay away from the glowing portions as they will erupt nd deal damage.

: Parts of the floor will start to glow green. Stay away from the glowing portions as they will erupt nd deal damage. Waves of Locust Rods: Sol will shoot several lines of red Locust Rods before shooting the green one. Watch out for the indication markers to avoid taking damage as they fall.

This last phase is a bit more active and dangerous, so be careful while engaging and maintain a distance at all times. As long as you don't take direct damage and can shoot his lackeys before he absorbs them, you should be perfectly fine. Once he has been defeated, pick up Idolator Sol’s Bolt and remember to loot the red chest at the atop the stairs as you exit the boss arena

