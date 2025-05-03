All new Movement Abilities in Borderlands 4

The new Movement Abilities in Borderlands 4 are going to shake things up majorly. Rather than just ducking behind cover and shooting back, Vault Hunters will now be able to flex their acrobatic skills. No longer will you be confined to just running and gunning.

In the deep dive video posted by the title's developers, we are introduced to five new Movement Abilities in Borderlands 4. These will give your character more options to traverse the landscape effortlessly.

This is what the developers had to say about the Movement Abilities:

"Glide - one of our new movement abilities; along with Dash, Double-Jump, Climbing, and Point-Grappling, these make getting around more fun and add a ton of utility to combat."

Vault Hunters will now be able to cross chasms with the utmost ease and be more mobile in most situations. Traversing hills and reaching high ground will not be a problem anymore. What's more is that the new Movement Abilities in Borderlands 4 will play a major role in combat as well.

New Movement Abilities in Borderlands 4 are going to shake up combat in a major way

Gliding across the chasm (Image via 2K)

Movement is traditionally associated with exploration and traversing the landscape. However, in Borderlands 4, it will play a huge role in combat. During the deep dive video, the developers had this to say about the new movement system:

"Chaining our new traversal abilities together makes combat more dynamic than ever. You can dash in and out of melee attacks, dodge projectiles, or quickly reposition to gain an advantage."

Unlike the Borderlands prequels, where Vault Hunters were mostly grounded during combat, this time around, things will be more fluid. With the ability to Double-Jump and Glide, it'll be easier to land headshots and cash in on damage multipliers. Nothing like bringing the hammer down hard on the Timekeeper's Order army.

Point-Grappling is going to open up new combat maneuvers (Image via 2K)

Point-Grappling isn't just for pulling yourself towards a point, but also for pulling objects towards you. Certain canisters can be pulled and then flung towards the enemy for explosive effects. As for Dash, you'll be able to move out of the way to dodge incoming projectiles or rush in to close the gap and perform a melee attack.

However, keep in mind that all Movement Abilities in Borderlands 4 will use Stamina. If you run out of it mid-fight, you may need to revert to more traditional tactics of hiding behind cover and returning fire for a few seconds.

But all in all, the new Movement Abilities in Borderlands 4 will switch things up for players. When combined with other mechanics, such as the Licensed Parts System, the possibilities are endless.

