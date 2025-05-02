What is Licensed Parts System in Borderlands 4?

The Licensed Parts System in Borderlands 4 is a new mechanic that serves as "super glue" and helps stick weapon bits together. No, this wasn't created by a Psycho, but the ideation could have very well originated from one. Jokes aside, this new system allows a singular gun to have parts from different weapon manufacturers featured on it; A Frankenstein's weapon, if you will.

This is what the developers had to say about the Licensed Parts System in Borderlands 4:

"We've introduced an all new Licensed Parts System. This allows for behaviors and abilities from multiple manufactures to spawn in a single weapon."

For purists, who prefer one manufacturer over the other, this is nothing short of an abomination. However, for those wanting to experience everything Kairos has to offer (talking about the Timekeeper and his Order army), the Licensed Parts System in Borderlands 4 could be rather useful.

How does the Licensed Parts System in Borderlands 4 work?

Weapons Manufacturers Unite! (Image via 2K)

Well, based on what was showcased, the system lets weapons be spawned with two or more manufacturer parts. This would allow for innumerable combinations of weapons, some rarer than others.

For instance, in the above image, we can see the AR in Rafa's hand features a Torgue magazine, a Hyperion shield, and a Maliwan elemental switch (as well as a component from Vladof). What does this mean? Well, it shoots fast, and the ammo does Explosive damage.

The developers continued by stating:

"The higher the rarity, the more parts that can randomly spawn, creating wilder and wilder loot."

As it stands, the maximum number of manufacturers' parts that can spawn on one weapon has not been revealed. For all we know, it could be eight, reserved for the rarest of the rare weapons. Maybe melee weapons could also make use of the Licensed Parts System in Borderlands 4.

Can you craft new weapons using the Licensed Parts System in Borderlands 4?

Must have more Maliwan! (Image via 2K)

Based on the details at hand, it doesn't seem like you can craft weapons using different manufacturer parts. After all, since the loot system has always been based on RNG, being able to craft weapons with desired effects won't be a Borderlands experience.

That said, finding Legendary weapons that use the Licensed Parts System will be a game-changer. With the ability to use Enchaments to boost one manufacturer's parts, the weapon could truly become overpowered and melt enemies. The possible combinations are going to be endless.

That's everything we know about the Licensed Parts System in Borderlands 4 for the time being. Lastly, you can rest assured that the Vault Hunter you choose will also affect how useful each weapon will be. Min-maxing stats to make the perfect build will be very interesting, given the number of overlapping mechanics at play.

