Borderlands 4 story trailer reveal: Date, timings, and where to watch

By Siddharth Patil
Modified Jun 20, 2025 19:40 GMT
Borderlands 4 story trailer
Learn more about the upcoming journey on Kairos when the story trailer drops (Image via 2K)

Gearbox Software has officially revealed that the Borderlands 4 story trailer is on its way. Set for tomorrow, fans can tune in to check out an all-new plot taking place on the new planet of Kairos, which is the latest setting for players to explore in 2K's upcoming looter-shooter. What new adventures await the Vault Hunters, and what motives will the new bad guy boast?

Here's everything to know about the upcoming story trailer reveal for the next mainline Borderlands entry, including timings and where to watch. Read on to know more.

Borderlands 4 story trailer reveal date and timings

Here's when the livestream airs for fans around the globe:

  • Pacific Time (PT): June 21, 2025, at 12.45 pm
  • Mountain Time (MT): June 21, 2025, at 1.45 pm
  • Central Time (CT): June 21, 2025, at 2.45 pm
  • Eastern Time (ET): June 21, 2025, at 3.45 pm
  • British Standard Time (BST): June 21, 2025, at 8.45 pm
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): June 21, 2025, at 9.45 pm
  • Moscow Standard Time (MSK): June 21, 2025, at 10.45 pm
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): June 22, 2025, at 1.15 am
  • China Standard Time (CST): June 22, 2025, at 3.45 am
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): June 22, 2025, at 4.45 am
  • Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): June 22, 2025, at 5.45 am
  • New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): June 22, 2025, at 7.45 am
Where to watch the Borderlands 4 story trailer reveal?

Interestingly, it seems like the debut story trailer for the game will only air on the official Borderlands Twitch account and not on other platforms like YouTube. Fans can visit the link when it's time to watch the live stream to learn more about the new game and what's in store.

As per the official tweet, fans should expect the traditional Borderlands chaos, with new loot, new bosses, and mayhem. Furthermore, returning characters from past games will also make an appearance, including Mad Moxxi.

The game officially launches on September 12, 2025, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. A Nintendo Switch 2 version is also planned for a 2025 launch.

Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.

Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.

Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.

Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate.

Edited by Siddharth Patil
