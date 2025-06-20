Borderlands 4 story trailer reveal: Date, timings, and where to watch

Gearbox Software has officially revealed that the Borderlands 4 story trailer is on its way. Set for tomorrow, fans can tune in to check out an all-new plot taking place on the new planet of Kairos, which is the latest setting for players to explore in 2K's upcoming looter-shooter. What new adventures await the Vault Hunters, and what motives will the new bad guy boast?

Here's everything to know about the upcoming story trailer reveal for the next mainline Borderlands entry, including timings and where to watch. Read on to know more.

Borderlands 4 story trailer reveal date and timings

Here's when the livestream airs for fans around the globe:

Pacific Time (PT): June 21, 2025, at 12.45 pm

June 21, 2025, at 12.45 pm Mountain Time (MT): June 21, 2025, at 1.45 pm

June 21, 2025, at 1.45 pm Central Time (CT): June 21, 2025, at 2.45 pm

June 21, 2025, at 2.45 pm Eastern Time (ET): June 21, 2025, at 3.45 pm

June 21, 2025, at 3.45 pm British Standard Time (BST): June 21, 2025, at 8.45 pm

June 21, 2025, at 8.45 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST): June 21, 2025, at 9.45 pm

June 21, 2025, at 9.45 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): June 21, 2025, at 10.45 pm

June 21, 2025, at 10.45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): June 22, 2025, at 1.15 am

June 22, 2025, at 1.15 am China Standard Time (CST): June 22, 2025, at 3.45 am

June 22, 2025, at 3.45 am Japan Standard Time (JST): June 22, 2025, at 4.45 am

June 22, 2025, at 4.45 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): June 22, 2025, at 5.45 am

June 22, 2025, at 5.45 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): June 22, 2025, at 7.45 am

Where to watch the Borderlands 4 story trailer reveal?

Interestingly, it seems like the debut story trailer for the game will only air on the official Borderlands Twitch account and not on other platforms like YouTube. Fans can visit the link when it's time to watch the live stream to learn more about the new game and what's in store.

As per the official tweet, fans should expect the traditional Borderlands chaos, with new loot, new bosses, and mayhem. Furthermore, returning characters from past games will also make an appearance, including Mad Moxxi.

The game officially launches on September 12, 2025, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. A Nintendo Switch 2 version is also planned for a 2025 launch.

