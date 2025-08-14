Brant vs Cantarella in Wuthering Waves 2.5: Who should you pull for?

The second half of the Wuthering Waves 2.5 update has already started, and it features Brant's and Cantarella's rerun banners. Both are solid characters and have pretty stacked kits in the game. Brant and Cantarella will be available on the banners for a limited time, and obtaining both might be slightly challenging for some players due to the limited Astrites and Radiant Tides.

This article will briefly cover the pros and cons of both Brant and Cantarella based on their kit to help you decide which one you should pull in Wuthering Waves 2.5.

Note: Some aspects of the article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Brant's pros and cons in Wuthering Waves

Brant in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Brant is a 5-star Fusion Resonator that uses a Sword during combat. While he is not your typical main DPS unit, he can deal a significant amount of damage. This allows him to be both, a main DPS unit and a sub-DPS unit.

Here are some of Brant's pros and cons in the game:

Pros

Amplifies Fusion DMG and Resonance Skill DMG.

He can be played as both a main and sub-DPS unit because of his high personal damage.

Provides healing and shield, making him a good sustain.

Has multiple decent team options.

Cons

Low resistance to interruption.

Bad output without his signature weapon.

High energy regen requirement.

Cantarella's pros and cons in Wuthering Waves

Cantarella in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Cantarella is a 5-star Havoc character and uses a Rectifier. During her release, she didn't have a lot of team options due to her kit. However, Cantarella's pull value has gone up with the release of Phrolova, who is one of the best DPS units in the game.

Here are some of Cantarella's pros and cons in WuWa:

Pros

Can perform coordinated attacks.

Amplifies Havoc DMG and Resonance Skill DMG.

Can fit into many teams.

Has a lot of good weapon options, including F2P weapons.

Great for exploration, especially swimming.

Cons

Significant difference in output between 5-star and F2P weapons.

Best character to get in Wuthering Waves 2.5 second half - Brant vs Cantarella

Both Brant and Cantarella are amazing characters, and their overall pull value is roughly the same. The main deciding factor on who you should pull will depend on the characters you already have, or want to pull in the future, and the teams you wish to play.

If you have Phrolova or Camellya, Cantarella would be an amazing character to pair with them. Meanwhile, Brant would be a better option if you have Changli or Lupa.

Naturally, you are also free to skip both and save for future characters like Augusta and Iuno.

