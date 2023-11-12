Brawl Stars Diwali update: New skin, free Pin, and more

Brawl Stars is celebrating the festive season with a dazzling Diwali update. Players are in for a treat with the introduction of two exciting new skins. The celebration extends with a free Pin in the Shop and special quests offering cosmetic rewards.

In this article, we'll dive into the details of the Diwali update and explore the features that will enhance the festive spirit for players worldwide.

Here's what the Diwali update offers in Brawl Stars

Brawl Stars is joining in the Diwali festivities with its dedicated fan base. The game has introduced two new skins and distributes free pins to mark this auspicious occasion.

New skins: Supreme Bo and Brother Bo

The highlight is the arrival of two captivating skins: Supreme Bo and Brother Bo. Each skin is uniquely designed to add a touch of flair to your favorite brawlers. Supreme Bo radiates elegance and power, while Brother Bo brings a festive and celebratory feeling to the battlefield. It comes with a bow and arrow for the Brawlers.

These skins not only offer a visual treat for players but also allow them to showcase their style as they brawl their way to victory. Check out the Shop and enhance your collection with these exclusive Diwali-themed skins.

Claim your free Pin in the Shop

In the true spirit of giving, Brawl Stars is offering players a free Pin. Head to the Shop to claim your special item and add it to your collection.

Pins are great for players to personalize their in-game experience and the perfect accessory to commemorate the festival of lights. Players mustn't miss out on this limited-time offer to adorn their profile with a symbol of the Diwali celebration.

Special quests with cosmetic rewards

Brawl Stars is introducing special quests with enticing cosmetic rewards as part of the Diwali festivities. Special quests throughout the week are organized for players to earn exclusive items to enhance their brawling experience.

Whether it's a festive skin, a unique animation, or other cosmetic enhancements, these quests provide an exciting opportunity to engage in challenges and reap the rewards of their skill and dedication. Keep an eye out for the special quest rotation and embark on a journey to unlock these coveted items.

The Diwali update brings a burst of excitement and celebration to the game, letting players experience the festival of lights in the Brawl Stars universe.