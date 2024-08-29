Brawl Stars maintenance today (August 29, 2024): Time and update explained

The Brawl Stars maintenance on August 29, 2024, is set to introduce several fixes alongside the latest Mythic rarity Brawler, Moe. The developers announced these updates on their official X handle (@BrawlStars). In their latest post, Supercell indicated that they would start the necessary maintenance break to implement these changes. As a result, the game's servers are currently down, preventing players from competing globally.

This article covers all the details of the latest Brawl Stars maintenance, alongside the break's conclusion time and details about fixes coming to the game.

Duration and conclusion time of the Brawl Stars maintenance break (August 29, 2024)

The ongoing maintenance was scheduled to last 1 hour and 20 minutes as per the information displayed while logging in to the game. This means that the required break will end today (August 29, 2024) at 8:09 AM UTC or 1:39 PM IST.

However, it's important to note that these details might fluctuate if developers find other issues while implementing the changes, similar to what occurred with the Brawl Stars update on August 27.

Upcoming update after the conclusion of Brawl Stars maintenance break (August 29, 2024)

Moe in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

Here are the required changes that will be implemented in the game:

Introduction of Moe: Moe, which was initially revealed in the Brawl Talk on August 24, 2024, is finally making its debut in the game. This Brawler will be a part of the Brawl Stars Moe Value pack alongside other rewards and will be available for purchase in the in-game shop.

Moe, which was initially revealed in the Brawl Talk on August 24, 2024, is finally making its debut in the game. This Brawler will be a part of the Brawl Stars Moe Value pack alongside other rewards and will be available for purchase in the in-game shop. Sprout's Super's bug fixed: Due to the recent bug, Sprout was able to charge his Super at an abnormal rate, going against Supercell's fair play policy. To address the issue, they will fix his Super's charge rate to follow the required pattern.

Due to the recent bug, Sprout was able to charge his Super at an abnormal rate, going against Supercell's fair play policy. To address the issue, they will fix his Super's charge rate to follow the required pattern. Willow's Poison fixed: The Brawlers attacked by Willow are poisoned for a few seconds, continuously depleting their health. However, due to a recent bug, they were able to escape from the poison by dashing forward at a quick speed. This reduced the efficiency of Willow's attack. This bug will be fixed in this Brawl Stars maintenance break.

The Brawlers attacked by Willow are poisoned for a few seconds, continuously depleting their health. However, due to a recent bug, they were able to escape from the poison by dashing forward at a quick speed. This reduced the efficiency of Willow's attack. This bug will be fixed in this Brawl Stars maintenance break. Fixed 5v5 bug: Earlier, Poco's Hypercharge was leading to 5v5 matches crashing. This caused frustration among players. Supercell will address this issue during today's (August 29, 2024) maintenance break.

Earlier, Poco's Hypercharge was leading to 5v5 matches crashing. This caused frustration among players. Supercell will address this issue during today's (August 29, 2024) maintenance break. Player icon issue: An earlier skin of Bibi, Heroine Bibi, had a special pin to express emotions against other players. However, due to a bug, it was assigned to a different skin. This issue will also be resolved soon.

Additionally, developers have informed players that performance issues related to graphics and touchpad are currently under investigation and will be resolved as during the Brawl Stars maintenance break as well.

