Brawl Stars update (August 27, 2024): Six new Hypercharges, Redjacket Rico skin, and more

The Brawl Stars update on August 27, 2024, introduced six new Hypercharges, a new Rico skin, and several balance changes. These features were initially revealed in the latest Brawl Talk without providing the release date. The balance changes will impact 23 Brawlers, increasing or decreasing their dominance in the ongoing season.

This article highlights all the changes introduced in the latest Brawl Stars update on August 27, 2024.

New Hypercharges for Six Brawlers

Poco using his Hypercharge (image via Supercell)

The update introduced new Hypercharges for six Brawlers, costing a total of 30000 coins to unlock all of them. Their effects are given below:

Poco: Overheals with his Super, creating a shield from the extra healing.

Overheals with his Super, creating a shield from the extra healing. Mortis: Super returns after dashing, dealing damage, and healing again.

Super returns after dashing, dealing damage, and healing again. Squeak: Super projectiles bounce and split an extra time.

Super projectiles bounce and split an extra time. Tara: Super's size and duration are increased, pulling in more enemies.

Super's size and duration are increased, pulling in more enemies. Nani: Peep's size and speed are boosted, making it deadlier.

Peep's size and speed are boosted, making it deadlier. Surge: Instantly maxes out, splitting shots for better range and control.

Redjacket Rico skin

Redjacket Rico skin (Image via Supercell)

The latest Brawl Stars update releases the first skin described in the Brawl Talk. As a Rare skin, the Redjacket Rico costs 29 gems or 1000 bling to unlock. This skin transforms Rico’s appearance, giving him a bright red jacket with a large collar and no buttons. His single eye now has a red outer layer, while his torso becomes transparent to reveal several balls inside.

Additionally, he wears a pair of red gloves and red boots to complete his outfit.

Balance changes and reworks in the latest Brawl Stars update

Adjustment to existing Brawlers (Image via Supercell)

To keep the game balanced and engaging, several Brawlers received buffs and nerfs in this Brawl Stars update. The main attack damage of Grom increased from 1060 to 1140, while Clancy's Stage 3 Super damage has been reduced from 1800 to 1520. Meanwhile, Darryl's Super has received a rework, allowing him to use it twice with a single charge.

Check out the remaining Brawl Stars balance changes to get additional information on this update.

Permanent game modes and upcoming content

Moe in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

Supercell has fixed the Duels and 5v5 game modes, preventing them from rotating out like Hot Zone and Heist game modes. This means players can engage in these game modes daily.

Additionally, the developers have revealed upcoming content, informing that the latest Brawler, Moe, will be available in the shop on August 29, 2024, and the SpongeBob Season will start on September 5.

Bug fixes

In addition to the major updates, several small changes and bug fixes were introduced in the game.

For instance, players who contribute to the Mega Pig event are now protected from being kicked out of their Club and will receive their rewards at the end of the event. Furthermore, the Brawler selection screen now includes a dropdown menu for sorting options, making it easier to find the preferred Brawler.

