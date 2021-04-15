Create
Brie Larson Fortnite Bundle: Price, new emotes, Bushranger Outfit, and more details

The Brie Larson Fortnite Bundle has been released (Image via Sportskeeda)
Matthew Wilkins
ANALYST
Modified 2 hr ago
Feature

Epic Games appears to be pulling out all the stops for Fortnite Season 6. After the Aloy bundle was revealed, the developers have now released an official Brie Larson Fortnite locker.

A while ago, the Hollywood actress, best known for playing Captain Marvel, took to Twitter to make the announcement.

The new Brie Larson Fortnite bundle is inspired by her real-life squad known as The Bush Babies.

Brie Larson Fortnite Bundle Details

The new Brie Larson Fortnite bundle is sure to brighten up any player's day with its vibrant color and bright apparel.

The bundle includes one Outfit (Bushranger, comes in 5 styles), one Back Bling (Buzzy Bag, comes in 5 styles), one Harvesting Tool (Honey Hitters, comes in 5 styles), and two emotes (Freemix and Glitter).

The Bushranger Outfit comes with 5 styles that represent the seasons (Image via Fortnite, Epic Games)
The Bushranger Outfit comes with 5 styles that represent the seasons (Image via Fortnite, Epic Games)

The style edits for the outfit, back bling and harvesting tool represent the four different seasons: spring, summer, fall, and winter.

The Brie Larson Fortnite bundle is currently available in the item store and costs 2,000 V-Bucks.

Cyber Infiltration Pack

The recently launched Cyber Infiltration pack is still in store for players who are looking to pick it up. It features three outfits (Chigusa, Megumi, and Yuki), three back blings (Watchful Wabbit, Guard Pup, and H4CK//P4CK).

The Cyber Infiltration pack costs 2,200 V-Bucks and even has an entirely independent set of harvesting tools. It comes with three unique pickaxes (Cutting Words, Rebel Authority, and SL1C3//D1C3), and each pickaxe has an additional style. This Infiltration Tools pack costs 1,200 V-Bucks.

This bundle is a must-have for Fortnite players who love cosplay and anime.

Important Note: Aloy's bundle will be released in the item shop on April 15th, 2021.

Read Also: Fortnite fan theory suggests Nathan Drake from Uncharted might follow Aloy in Season 6

Published 15 Apr 2021, 09:00 IST
Fortnite Battle Royale Fortnite Skins & Characters Fortnite Season 6
