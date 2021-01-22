Fans think Corpse Husband almost "confessed" feelings fo Sykkuno, continue shipping the two

Corpse Husband and his friends were recently engaged in conversation when he seemed to almost reveal that he is into Thomas “Sykkuno,” although he didn't complete his sentence.

The group of friends were playing together when Sykkuno began talking to Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter. Valkyrae ended up teasing Sykkuno, who was of the opinion that not too many people are "into him."

However, fans thought that Corpse Husband's half-response to the overall discussion was him almost "confessing" his feelings for Sykkuno. The incident was not noticed by the streamers themselves, but has since been used by fans as evidence of them having feelings for one another.

Fans think Corpse Husband was on the verge of admitting feelings for Sykkuno, continue shipping the two

In the video below, Corpse Husband can be seen talking to his friends as they continue playing. Sykkuno appeared quite confused, as he began talking about a particular topic, only to stop midway. He ended up getting teased by Valkyrae, but seemingly agreed with her when she said not too many people are into him.

[Corpse's route]



Base on the dating sim idea which Sykkuno is MC aka the protagonist lol.



(The "you" in here can be understand as "Sykkuno")#corpsehusband #sykkuno pic.twitter.com/ClEbN6a19t — 🐋🌱 (@datiya_turquois) November 22, 2020

In response, Corpse Husband seemingly almost said that he is “into” Sykkuno, although he did not complete the sentence. While none of the streamers seemed to register what had happened, quite a few viewers talked about the incident, and were sure that Corpse Husband was on the verge of confessing his feelings for Sykkuno.

Corpse Husband went on to say that he had no idea what his friends were talking about.

Image via KAIDO, YouTube

I think they flow with the idea just for the meme, as far as I'm concerned they're both straight but their interactions are just cutest (also, they been dating on Polus sooo) — Arkadiusz (@padjaktv) November 4, 2020

Of course, this is not the first time the two content creators have been shipped together by colleagues/fans. The claim is part of a pattern that has been ongoing for months now.

Aww when will corpse and Sykkuno start dating? — kaydencequeen2010 (@kaydencequeen21) January 17, 2021

Image via The Corpse Squad, YouTube

Corpse Husband and Sykkuno have been often observed to be flirting with each other by fans, despite Corpse having revealed in the past that he is "straight." The two seem to have developed a special bond while playing games such as Among Us, and often end up complimenting or praising each other.

As can be seen above, fans have often talked about the budding "bromance" that they have seen getting deeper over time.

While the two have confirmed that they are only friends and are not in a relationship, it hasn't stopped people on the internet from shipping them.

Now, while Corpse Husband said that he has no idea what his friends were talking about, his interactions with Sykkuno have led to the current trend.