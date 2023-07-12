Honkai Star Rail is the latest turn-based game from MiHoyo and is popular among players who enjoy gacha games. It features exciting characters, one of which is Bronya, a supporting character who wields the power of Wind and can buff her allies’ damage and give them extra turns in battle. In the current meta, Bronya is largely popular.

This article discusses the Skills and origins of how she became the Supreme Guardian of Belobog.

Who is Bronya in Honkai Star Rail?

Splash art of The Commander of the Silvermane Guards (Image via HoYoverse)

Bronya is the Commander of the Silvermane Guards. She has grey eyes matching her long grey hair. The character does not like sharing her thoughts and has been well-educated from an early age.

The Commander of the Silvermane Guards witnessed the abysmal conditions in the underworld and started to doubt herself. Bronya was still determining if she could lead her people as the future leader with all the training she had received.

Bronya’s origin and how she became the Supreme Guardian of Belobog

Bronya was originally from the underworld. She was in the same orphanage as Seele and chosen from a handful of children to become the next Supreme Guardian before Cocolia adopted her.

As a child, her mother knew that telling her stories with bad endings that were not satisfying would put her to sleep faster, as those with happy endings would bore her, and she would end up asking many questions.

Her mother used to tell her ancient folk tales in a gentle deep voice while wrapping her cold arms around her neck. This gave the Commander an incredible sense of security.

The Supreme Guardian of Belobog (Image via HoYoverse)

Bronya led her first campaign composed of a dozen soldiers while donning her Silvermane guard armor. They ran out of ammo and food while infiltrating deep into enemy lines. While retreating to the evacuation point, the terrifying Fragmentum creatures ambushed them.

A fatal attack targeted towards her was blocked by a brave private that cost him his life. She did not have time to look at her savior while retreating.

Bronya’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail explained

The Commander of the Silvermane Guards is a wind character. When her skill is used on an ally, one debuff is instantly removed, and they get their turn again. If used on herself, only the debuff is removed. The unit does not get the extra turn.

Her ultimate ability buffs her allies with increased Attack and Crit damage. The latter can be increased by giving a percentage of her own Crit damage and some bonus from the ability.

Brief overview of Bonya’s skillset

Here's a look into her skills and abilities at level one:

Basic attack: Windrider Bullet- Deals Wind DMG equal to 50% of Bronya's ATK to a single enemy.

Deals Wind DMG equal to 50% of Bronya's ATK to a single enemy. Skill: Combat Redeployment- Dispels a debuff from a single ally, allows them to immediately take action, and increases their DMG by 33% for one turn(s). When this Skill is used on herself, she cannot immediately take action again.

Dispels a debuff from a single ally, allows them to immediately take action, and increases their DMG by 33% for one turn(s). When this Skill is used on herself, she cannot immediately take action again. Ultimate: The Belobog March- Increases the ATK of all allies by 33% and increases their CRIT DMG equal to 12% of her CRIT DMG plus 12% for 2 turn(s).

Increases the ATK of all allies by 33% and increases their CRIT DMG equal to 12% of her CRIT DMG plus 12% for 2 turn(s). Talent: Leading the Way- After using her Basic ATK, her next action will be Advanced Forward by 15%.

After using her Basic ATK, her next action will be Advanced Forward by 15%. Technique: Banner of Command- After using Bronya's Technique, at the start of the next battle, all allies' ATK increases by 15% for 2 turn(s).

Players wondering how to build the beloved Commander of the Silvermane Guards can follow this guide.

