Only three characters with the Wind element are part of Honkai Star Rail's patch 1.1. The element's Weakness Break applies a stack of Wind Shear debuff on enemies, dealing damage over time. Whenever it occurs, one stack of this debuff is applied to Normal Enemies and three stacks to Elite Enemies. This can stack up to five times.

This article discusses the current Wind element characters. Of the three Wind characters, Bronya is the most used because she gives her allies an extra turn. Dan Heng is used in teams that synergize with slowing the enemies. Sampo is currently the least used because he is only good in specific teams.

Wind characters tier list in Honkai Star Rail 1.1

SS-Tier

Wind characters tier list in Honkai Star Rail 1.1 (Image via Tiermaker)

Bronya

Bronya is one of the best support in patch 1.1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Bronya is a five-star Harmony character. She is the most versatile character currently available. Her skill allows her to dispel a single debuff from an ally, instantly enabling them to get another turn with increased damage. Although if she uses the skill on herself, she doesn't get the extra turn.

Bronya's ultimate ability increases all allies' ATK and Crit damage for two turns. The latter increases can be further enhanced by raising her Crit damage from artifacts and other sources.

She also has a Technique that increases all of her ally's ATK by 15% for two turns if used before starting the battle.

S-Tier

Dan Heng

Wind Character Dang Heng's art posted by miHoYo (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng is a four-star Hunt character who can buff his speed while decreasing enemy speed. His skill hits the enemy four times and deals damage. If this attack Crit, it reduces the target's speed for two turns.

Dan Heng’s ultimate deals burst damage to a single enemy. If the enemy is already slowed by his or his teammate's skill, the latter takes more damage. Overall, his kit allows him to control the flow of the battle and attack more often than the enemy.

When an ally's ability targets Dan Heng, his next attack's Wind Penetration increases by a percentage, helping apply Weakness Breaks more frequently.

A-Tier

Sampo

Sampo is a hidden gem overlooked by many players (Image via HoYoverse)

Sampo is a four-star Nihility character who applies damage over time (DoT) debuffs on his enemies. His first skill damages its primary target and then does four more instances of damage to random enemies.

His ultimate ability damages all enemies in the field and has a 100 percent base chance to reduce their resistance to damage over time from any source. DoT is beneficial in the late game as the enemy's health scales significantly. Using him in a team made of other DoT characters is very powerful.

When Sampo uses his Technique, he Blinds nearby enemies for 10 seconds. When initiating a battle with a blinded enemy, their action gets delayed by 25%.

