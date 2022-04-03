Bronze in Rune Factory 5: How to get it & location guide

Bronze is an Ore resource required for crafting and forging certain items in Rune Factory 5.

Like Gold and Silver, players can find Bronze using their Mining ability. They are identifiable by the red-colored rocks strewn throughout the area of Rigbarth.

Iron and other Ore resources may be found alongside Bronze. However, at least some Bronze Ore will be provided when the aforementioned rocks are struck.

How to obtain Bronze Ore in Rune Factory 5

Bronze Ore can be found in many places, but there are a handful of guaranteed locations where Bronze can be farmed. Go to the following places to find the most abundant Bronze Ore reserves:

First Floor in Bandit King’s Old Base

The First Floor in Kelve Lava Cave

The First Floor in Atohl’s End

The Second Floor in Kelve Lava Cave

First Floor in Cloudheim

Second Floor in Bandit King’s Old Base

Mining rocks in Rune Factory 5 will provide Ore (Image via Hakama)

To get their hands on Bronze Ore, players need to learn the Mining ability. They need to acquire the Hammer tool to do so. Hammers come in with a variety of rarities.

A Farming Bread can be eaten, which may provide a recipe for a better Hammer. This will teach players how to craft a Hammer that provides more Ore from Mining.

What Bronze is used for in Rune Factory 5

Bronze is primarily used in crafting weapons. Here is a list of powerful weapons that require Bronze as part of their ingredient list:

Cutlass

Steel Edge

Zweihaender

Great Sword

Lance+

Needle Spear

Battle Scythe

Pole Axe

Hammering out some Bronze Ore will become second nature (Image via Hakama)

Shields and certain accessories also require Bronze to be crafted. The Round Shield and the Turtle Shield are the most common ones that require Bronze to be made.

Farming items such as the following also use Bronze for crafting:

Sturdy Hoe

Tin Waterpot

Iron Sickle

Chopping Axe

Bronze Hammer

Beginner's Pole

The amount of items that use Bronze Ore as a crafting ingredient is massive. It is undoubtedly one of, if not the most critical resources players can come across in Rune Factory 5.

It is recommended that players obtain a Hammer as quickly as possible to start farming Bronze and have plenty available once some of the more complicated recipes can be accessed.

