“I just don’t feel safe”: BrookeAB explains why death threats and stalkers are forcing her to miss TwitchCon

Prominent Twitch streamer and 100 Thieves content creator BrookeAB explained why death threats and stalkers are forcing her to miss TwitchCon. Online content creation and streaming is much more than just a mere hobby for a lot of creators out there.
For now, streaming platforms like Twitch are known to contain more than just entertaining streams for viewers. It is considered to be a safe place to display one's passion and skill on a livestream. Unfortunately for many viewers and streamers, Twitch can be quite toxic due to harsh criticism, trolling, and bullying, not to mention death threats.
And that's precisely what popular Twitch streamer BrookeAB is dealing with right now. Taking to her official Twitter handle, the Twitch streamer revealed that she is not attending this year's TwitchCon due to constant death threats from stalkers.
"I'm sorry" - Twitch streamer BrookeAB forced to miss TwitchCon 2022 due to constant death threats from stalkers
Earlier today, popular Twitch streamer BrookeAB revealed that she won't be attending this year's TwitchCon due to death threats from stalkers. Brooke began her streaming journey way back in 2019 and quickly skyrocketed to being among the top creators on the platform.
With over 1.3 million followers on the Amazon-owned platform, Brooke has truly built a loyal fan base. However, as expected behind the spotlight, the reality is different and difficult at the same time.
Due to her immense success on the purple platform, she has been facing death threats and harsh criticism from stalkers. It got so bad that she even filed a complaint on Instagram and Twitter to take instant action against those threats.
As per the streamer herself, she has been receiving quite a lot of criticism and death threats from unknown stalkers. Suffice to say, the entire debacle has been quite disconcerting for BrookeAB. In her official tweet, she even highlighted the fact that there is nothing wrong with Twitch as they have done a great job with security.
Fans react to BrookeAB's unfortunate reveal
Unfortunately, Brooke isn't the only content creator who has been facing these toxic threats from stalkers. Recently, another prominent name in the streaming world, Sweet Anita, asked for additional security arrangements at the TwitchCon event.