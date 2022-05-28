“I just don’t feel safe”: BrookeAB explains why death threats and stalkers are forcing her to miss TwitchCon

Prominent Twitch streamer and 100 Thieves content creator BrookeAB explained why death threats and stalkers are forcing her to miss TwitchCon. Online content creation and streaming is much more than just a mere hobby for a lot of creators out there.

For now, streaming platforms like Twitch are known to contain more than just entertaining streams for viewers. It is considered to be a safe place to display one's passion and skill on a livestream. Unfortunately for many viewers and streamers, Twitch can be quite toxic due to harsh criticism, trolling, and bullying, not to mention death threats.

And that's precisely what popular Twitch streamer BrookeAB is dealing with right now. Taking to her official Twitter handle, the Twitch streamer revealed that she is not attending this year's TwitchCon due to constant death threats from stalkers.

Read on to learn everything you need to know about the matter and fans' reaction to BrookeAB's most recent tweet regarding death threats.

"I'm sorry" - Twitch streamer BrookeAB forced to miss TwitchCon 2022 due to constant death threats from stalkers

Earlier today, popular Twitch streamer BrookeAB revealed that she won't be attending this year's TwitchCon due to death threats from stalkers. Brooke began her streaming journey way back in 2019 and quickly skyrocketed to being among the top creators on the platform.

brooke @brookeab



With over 1.3 million followers on the Amazon-owned platform, Brooke has truly built a loyal fan base. However, as expected behind the spotlight, the reality is different and difficult at the same time.

Due to her immense success on the purple platform, she has been facing death threats and harsh criticism from stalkers. It got so bad that she even filed a complaint on Instagram and Twitter to take instant action against those threats.

As per the streamer herself, she has been receiving quite a lot of criticism and death threats from unknown stalkers. Suffice to say, the entire debacle has been quite disconcerting for BrookeAB. In her official tweet, she even highlighted the fact that there is nothing wrong with Twitch as they have done a great job with security.

Fans react to BrookeAB's unfortunate reveal

As expected, several fans showed immense support in their replies. Many of her fans have shown support to normalise prioritizing safety and mental health above any major event.

Here are some of the most relevant responses from viewers.

canthide @canthide19 @brookeab wait why is she getting death threats did i miss something? @brookeab wait why is she getting death threats did i miss something?

Robraf @Robraf12 @brookeab Really sad but understandable. It‘s crazy how Online herassment can make you feel so insecure about your entire surrounding, that you rather just isolate yourself instead of seeking help because you KNOW that there is no one really capable in helping… @brookeab Really sad but understandable. It‘s crazy how Online herassment can make you feel so insecure about your entire surrounding, that you rather just isolate yourself instead of seeking help because you KNOW that there is no one really capable in helping…

TeG Cheezyy @jchazzard80 @brookeab It's horrible what's been happening, hopefully it's all sorted and you can join your friends by next year. :) @brookeab It's horrible what's been happening, hopefully it's all sorted and you can join your friends by next year. :)

buco🇭🇷 @bucooooooo @brookeab Sad that you can't go outside of your home, have fun with your friends because someone hates you or something about you... shitty world we live in. @brookeab Sad that you can't go outside of your home, have fun with your friends because someone hates you or something about you... shitty world we live in.

jennie 🥀🦇 @scufflords @brookeab it's sad that you can't go out and meet fans and have fun simply because of stalkers repeatedly sending you death threats and putting you, your friends and family in danger if they actually act on what they say online. it's not fair, so sorry brooke. @brookeab it's sad that you can't go out and meet fans and have fun simply because of stalkers repeatedly sending you death threats and putting you, your friends and family in danger if they actually act on what they say online. it's not fair, so sorry brooke.

shimo @shimomcdragon @brookeab Hey, I don't have to apologise, your safety is the most important here. I can't believe in the 21st century stuff like this still happens every day, I am so sorry you have to go through this @brookeab Hey, I don't have to apologise, your safety is the most important here. I can't believe in the 21st century stuff like this still happens every day, I am so sorry you have to go through this

Golden @StayGoldenTwt @brookeab Don't apologize for wanting to be safe ever! We know how much you would love to come and meet fans but your safety is the most important thing. Disgusts me that you have to deal with it. @brookeab Don't apologize for wanting to be safe ever! We know how much you would love to come and meet fans but your safety is the most important thing. Disgusts me that you have to deal with it.

tiny @tinyisnotme @brookeab If it ever comes down to it, you can always look into armed security agencies when going to big events with high risk. I work as a private guard and we are contracted to protect our owners that buy us at any cost. That usually goes the same for other agencies, too. @brookeab If it ever comes down to it, you can always look into armed security agencies when going to big events with high risk. I work as a private guard and we are contracted to protect our owners that buy us at any cost. That usually goes the same for other agencies, too.

lex @garfieldlexx @brookeab I would trade places with you if I could I swear Brooke you don’t deserve to miss out on things because of these horrid people :( @brookeab I would trade places with you if I could I swear Brooke you don’t deserve to miss out on things because of these horrid people :(

kaylee ♡ @brutalkaylee @brookeab don’t even apologize, your safety is what comes first in this case!! <3 @brookeab don’t even apologize, your safety is what comes first in this case!! <3

Benjamin Brown @cornishBennyb84 @brookeab your personal health and safety is important and if you feel unsafe then you wouldnt be able to enjoy it..your content is watched because you can be you and because you are relaxed as you should be able to feel at all time @brookeab your personal health and safety is important and if you feel unsafe then you wouldnt be able to enjoy it..your content is watched because you can be you and because you are relaxed as you should be able to feel at all time

Unfortunately, Brooke isn't the only content creator who has been facing these toxic threats from stalkers. Recently, another prominent name in the streaming world, Sweet Anita, asked for additional security arrangements at the TwitchCon event.

