Brown Dust 2 Tier List (September 2023)

Brown Dust 2 is an Adventure RPG title developed by Neowiz Games. Its gameplay is a team turn-based strategy where you place characters on grids to fight off enemies. Each unit has multiple unique costumes or designs that unlock Special Skills. You can equip five gears to each character and a weapon, including exclusives for some.

You can enhance a unit's battle prowess by upgrading their skills, ascending their stars, and refining or leveling up gears and abilities. Winning battles in RPG games like this requires using the most robust characters available.

This article provides a Brown Dust 2 tier list ranking all characters to help you create a triumphant roster.

Brown Dust 2: All characters ranked from best to worst

Brown Dust 2 features an in-game gacha system to obtain new characters (using scrolls), draw new costumes, and exclusive gear. Each unit has one of these five unique elemental types: Fire, Wind, Water, Light, Fire, and Dark.

They are strong or weak against each other in the following ways:

Fire strong against Wind

Wind strong against Water

Water strong against Fire

On the contrary, Light and Dark elements are neutral against the three mentioned above and only interact with each other.

That being said, this article classifies every playable Brown Dust 2 character into S, A, B, and C tiers.

S-tier

You will find the most robust characters in this tier. They have a substantial amount of combat power, hit points, and defense. S-tier characters will help you clear the content conveniently. Invest most of your resources in them and make them godly in battles. The S-tier characters are as follows:

Justia

Alec

Samay

Arines

Andrew

Helena

A-tier

Although less robust than S, A-tier units can perform exceptionally well. Upgrade them to unlock their full potential and make them as strong as the S-tier ones. Here is the list of A-tier characters:

Anastasia

Rafina

Celia

Gray

Olstein

Sylvia

Lecliss

Elise

Kry

B-tier

The B-tier units are run-of-the-mill units with average overall stats. Although they do not excel in battles like S and A-tier fighters, they are good at their individual roles. All B-tier characters are listed below:

Rubia

Beatrice

Rou

Jayden

Lucrezia

Elise

Liatris

Eclipse

Emma

Layla

Wiggle

C-tier

Units in the C-tier are only useful in certain situations. They possess unimpressive stats, and their skills are less powerful against enemies. You must opt to obtain characters that rank at S, A, or B in this tier list. Below is the list of Brown Dust 2 C-tier characters:

Scheherazade

Julie

Lisianne

Carlson

Bernie

Rigenette

Seir

Eleaneer

Teresse

D-tier

They are the worst performers in Brown Dust 2’s current meta. D-tier characters are even neglected by the beginners. You can use them to get accustomed to the gameplay mechanics and understand this free-to-play game’s meta better. D-tier fighters are listed below:

Lathel

Ingrid

Lydia

Synthia

Maria

Fred

Remunt

Brown Dust 2’s meta is ever-changing, with regular updates from the developers at Neowiz Games. They introduce new units, which pushes the existing ones down the ranks. Additionally, some existing ones receive buffs or nerfs, causing the power to shift hands and ultimately changing the tier list.