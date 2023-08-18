Brown Dust 2 tier list (August 2023)

Brown Dust 2 is an RPG title that takes you to a fantasy realm, allowing you to choose the best characters from the roster in the current meta. The goal is to become the last man standing when the dust settles. However, it is hard to keep track of the best-performing characters of the title due to the ever-changing meta of it, similar to most other titles in the genre.
If you find yourself in such a confusing situation, worry not, as this article will help you choose the best characters in the Brown Dust 2 tier list for August.
Brown Dust 2 Tier List for August 2023
Brown Dust 2 offers a vast roster of characters to choose from. Here, the S-tier category has listed the best characters, and the D-tier has listed the worst ones. Follow us for the tier lists of other gacha titles like this.
S-tier characters
This Brown Dust 2 tier list lists the best characters in the current meta. These units offer exceptional quality and start to turn your matches around. The characters of the S-tier are as follows:
- Helena
- Justia
- Samay
- Andrew
- Alec
- Arines
A-tier characters
The A-tier characters in the tier list are top-notch characters to have by your side. Despite being slightly down in performance compared to the S-tier champions, they also offer highly efficient gameplay and can finish the enemies off with their abilities.
- Olstein
- Kry
- Sylvia
- Anastasia
- Lecliss
- Gray
B-tier characters
These characters are average in the current meta. They do not have the best stats to back up their performances. Despite that, they can still hold their ground and fight their own battles. These amazing units will help you create a balanced team.
- Jayden
- Elise
- Rafina
- Rou
- Lisianne
- Rubia
- Layla
- Eclipse
- Celia
- Liatris
- Wiggle
- Lucrezia
C-tier charecters
In the C-tier rankings, these are the heroes that intermediate players use before they unlock the top-tier heroes in the MMORPG title. These champions can help you win a few matches at the beginning of the game.
- Eleaneer
- Scheherazade
- Teresse
- Carlson
- Seir
- Emma
- Beatris
- Emma
- Rigenette
- Julie
D-tier charecters
The D-tier characters are the worst performers in the current meta. They have very poor statistics and should generally be avoided. However, they can be helpful in certain situations.
- Lydia
- Synthia
- Lathel
- Maria
- Ingrid
That concludes the Brown Dust 2 tier list for August, where all the characters from the game are ranked based on their performance. You can follow this tier list for the best results.