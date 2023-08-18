Brown Dust 2 tier list (August 2023)

Brown Dust 2 is an RPG title that takes you to a fantasy realm, allowing you to choose the best characters from the roster in the current meta. The goal is to become the last man standing when the dust settles. However, it is hard to keep track of the best-performing characters of the title due to the ever-changing meta of it, similar to most other titles in the genre.

If you find yourself in such a confusing situation, worry not, as this article will help you choose the best characters in the Brown Dust 2 tier list for August.

Brown Dust 2 Tier List for August 2023

Brown Dust 2 offers a vast roster of characters to choose from. Here, the S-tier category has listed the best characters, and the D-tier has listed the worst ones. Follow us for the tier lists of other gacha titles like this.

S-tier characters

This Brown Dust 2 tier list lists the best characters in the current meta. These units offer exceptional quality and start to turn your matches around. The characters of the S-tier are as follows:

Helena

Justia

Samay

Andrew

Alec

Arines

A-tier characters

The A-tier characters in the tier list are top-notch characters to have by your side. Despite being slightly down in performance compared to the S-tier champions, they also offer highly efficient gameplay and can finish the enemies off with their abilities.

Olstein

Kry

Sylvia

Anastasia

Lecliss

Gray

B-tier characters

These characters are average in the current meta. They do not have the best stats to back up their performances. Despite that, they can still hold their ground and fight their own battles. These amazing units will help you create a balanced team.

Jayden

Elise

Rafina

Rou

Lisianne

Rubia

Layla

Eclipse

Celia

Liatris

Wiggle

Lucrezia

C-tier charecters

In the C-tier rankings, these are the heroes that intermediate players use before they unlock the top-tier heroes in the MMORPG title. These champions can help you win a few matches at the beginning of the game.

Eleaneer

Scheherazade

Teresse

Carlson

Seir

Emma

Beatris

Rigenette

Julie

D-tier charecters

The D-tier characters are the worst performers in the current meta. They have very poor statistics and should generally be avoided. However, they can be helpful in certain situations.

Lydia

Synthia

Lathel

Maria

Ingrid

That concludes the Brown Dust 2 tier list for August, where all the characters from the game are ranked based on their performance. You can follow this tier list for the best results.