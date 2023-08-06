This Punishing Gray Raven tier list for August 2023 (PGR tier list) ranks all characters in the title to help you find the best ones. Developed by Kuro Games, the popular gacha title requires a combination of power and strategy. Therefore, having the best constructs on your team becomes crucial to increasing your chances of winning. However, the developer keeps updating the game’s meta, making it hard to keep track of the best-performing heroes.

So, if you are looking for the best champions to survive the grim and futuristic world of PGR, this Punishing Gray Raven tier list will help you assemble your team and enhance your chances of winning.

Punishing Gray Raven tier list for August 2023 (PGR tier list): All constructs ranked

The S-tier Constructs

Vera Rozen, an S-tier construct (Image via Kuro Games)

The S-tier is the topmost in the Punishing Gray Raven tier list, with champions that excel in every area of the game. Bianca Varitas, Lee Entropy, and other constructs in this list are some of the most damage-dealing ones in PGR.

Lucia Plume, Rosetta Rigor, Lee Entropy, Kamui Tenebrion, Bianca Veritas, Liv Luminance, Luna Laurel, Lucia Crimson Abyss (Alpha), 9S, Qu Pavo, Changyu Qilin, Roland Flambeau, and Vera Rozen are the S tier champions in the PGR tier list.

The A-tier Constructs

A2 the A-tier construct in the PGR tier list (Image via Kuro Games)

The constructs in the A-tier of the Punishing Gray Raven tier list can be a dominant force in the right hands. Even though they are not S-tier champions, characters like 2B with mixed damage can also enhance your chances of winning.

Karenina Blast, 2B, Bianca Abystigma, Karenina Ember, A2, Bianca Zero, No. 21 XXI, Kamui Bastion, Ayla Brilliance, Wanshi Hypnos, and Liv Empyrea are the constructs in the tier list.

The B-tier Constructs

Chrome Glory in PGR (Image via Kuro Games)

This construct in the Punishing Gray Raven tier list is a little less powerful than the rest of the heroes so far in the list. However, in the right hands, they can also hold their ground in battle. These champions are most commonly used by intermediate players yet to unlock the next-level constructs.

The B-tier champions in the tier list are Watanable Nightblade, Lucia Dawn, Ayla Brilliance, Watanabe Astral, Chrome Glory, Lee Palefire, Selena Tempest, Liv Lux, Vera Garnet, Chrome Arclight, Nanami Pulse, and Sophia Silverfang.

The C-tier Constructs

Lucia Dawn has been nerfed in the current meta (Image via Kuro Games)

These are the worst constructs to have in your team from this Punishing Gray Raven tier list in the current meta. You will require a lot more strategy and support to be effective with these champions. However, these constructs are great for beginners.

The C tier constructs in the tier list are Lucia Lotus, Lucia Dawn, and Liv Eclipse.

This tier list tries to rank all the constructs in the Gacha title based on their performances in the current meta. These choices are made after extensive research to help you form the best team possible.