"Brrr, I am cold": CallMeCarson responds to Ninja's post on Twitter

CallMeCarson recently returned to streaming after vanishing from social media after facing grooming allegations. He has had to build his entire social image from scratch, seeing as most of his friends chose to part ways with him.

Despite this, CallMeCarson tried to spark a conversation with Ninja by replying to a post by the latter on Twitter.

CallMeCarson attempts to spark off conversation with Ninja via Twitter

Just a few days ago, Ninja posted a picture on Twitter along with his wife, Jessica Goch Blevins. He put out a public request in his title, which read as follows,

"caption this picture"

Replies rapidly swarmed in for this request, with both fans and friends reacting alike. CallMeCarson was one of the many streamers who reacted to Ninja's post. He commented with the caption,

"brrrr I'm cold!"

Carson explained his reply to Ninja's Twitter post on his stream as well, saying that he suggested it because Ninja looked like he was feeling cold in the picture.

Many Carson fans swiftly commented on his post, talking about how wholesome they found their beloved streamer.

"my favourite cmc bit is when he just over-explains jokes he made on twitter"

"even if sometimes I don’t laugh at a Carson joke, it’s always his laugh that makes me wheeze along with him💀"

Many other streamers and eminent personalities eagerly took to Twitter to respond to Ninja's post with their own witty captions.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky @Ninja I am in the middle of carrying a league of legends game, about to close it out and my bra-less wife @Ninja I am in the middle of carrying a league of legends game, about to close it out and my bra-less wife

Max @maxmoefoe @Ninja Bra-less wife interviews gamer about his double kill bot lane, possibly post sandwich + chips @Ninja Bra-less wife interviews gamer about his double kill bot lane, possibly post sandwich + chips

FaZe Nickmercs @NICKMERCS @Ninja Idk about a caption, but this def looks like you just farted. @Ninja Idk about a caption, but this def looks like you just farted.

Similarly, a large number of Ninja's own fans also posted their own captions for the popular streamer's post.

Ninja's post garnered a lot of attention on Twitter with over 18.7k likes and 177 retweets. However, what caught the crowds' attention more was the fact that CallMeCarson is apparently trying to rekindle relationships with his friends in the streaming community.

However, the streamer is also not very hopeful about streaming with his friends anytime soon. Recently, he was asked if he would like to stream Valorant with Pokimane. He answered that though he would love to, he did not think it would be possible for a very long time now.

