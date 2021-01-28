Bryce Hall calls out "weirdo" TikTok fans who send drones to spy on him 

Bryce hall is sick and tired of fans flying drones to his house to watch him.

stop flying drones to look into my house... fuckin weirdos — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) January 27, 2021

Flying drones to anyone's house to spy on them is weird and invasive. Having it done multiple times to anyone is incredibly disrespectful.

Related: Twitter wants Bryce Hall cancelled after shocking footage of him attacking a restaurant waiter goes viral

i swear next time i see a drone by my house I will personally fly my drone into yours and break both of them — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) January 27, 2021

geez how do people always find you guys. i swear, anywhere you go, people always find you. it’s messed up honestly. they would find it a problem if you showed up at their house, but because you’re popular it’s not deemed a problem. i’m so sorry you guys have to deal with that. — Linsey ♥️ (@mu1tifand0m_x) January 27, 2021

Bryce Hall has to deal with users spying on him through the use of drones. He has now tweeted twice asking people to stop invading his privacy. The first time is a passive-aggressive tweet, aimed to stop anyone from trying. The second is a far more aggressive tweet that makes it clear that it happens often.

people don’t understand privacy these days. Hes still human and normal but this is just on a diffrent level of weird — ashlee (@ashlee619_) January 27, 2021

Can't they get charged because invasion of privacy....? Just a thought... — Dylan Alexander (@DylanAl26597356) January 27, 2021

It is hard to imagine why anyone would feel the need to spy on someone with a drone. People are aware that stalkers exist, but this gives fans an understanding as to how far stalkers can go. It would be a scary situation for anyone if a drone was watching them in their own home.

Advertisement

Related: Bryce Hall gets ratioed by Dream, Quackity and others, as "Bruce Hall" trends on Twitter

Bryce Hall's posts are flooded with creepy users asking him for follows and making borderline threats

It seemed strange that someone would care so little about his feelings to spy on Bryce Hall with a drone. It's sad that those who claim to be his fans care so little about his situation, that they beg him for a follow in his post requesting privacy.

Not y’all asking for a follow under his tweets about people invading his privacy.. there’s plenty of other times where you can do that but this is just not the time. — Veronica 🕊 (@VeronicaxBurgos) January 27, 2021

A decade ago, a celebrity would find creepy messages from fans through their mail; now, it's a lot easier to try and get attention from them. The creepy messages were once private to that celebrity, but thanks to Twitter, this is viewed by everyone.

💐I make you.I have a question can you see me what i do all the time? okay

What am I doing and how am I doing?I mean my everyday life.💖 — zu.ya.ha2020 (@fu52578868) January 27, 2021

Advertisement

Bryce Hall has to deal with a lot of people trying to get into his life in any which way they can.

hey bryce, my friend (@fvsnessa) is having a birthday today, and she is very much your fan and loves you very much, could you follow her as a birthday present?🥰🥰 — ؘ (@dmeIiosgf) January 27, 2021

can u follow me (@feelsstorms) and my friend @melioeasterling pls? it would be very important for us. we love you pic.twitter.com/QIZ3hhpAY6 — 𝒄𝒂𝒎𝒊 ♡ 21stCenturyVampire (@feelsstorms) January 27, 2021

Bryce Hall's tweet and the replies in it are a harsh reminder that fame is not as easy or safe as it seems.

Related: 'Unnecessary, marketing move': TikTok star Bryce Hall under fire for comments on Ariana Grande