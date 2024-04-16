Buckshot Roulette endings explained

Buckshot Roulette has a pair of endings players can seek out. Depending on how the rounds play out in this exciting new indie horror title, players will ultimately have one of two fates visited upon them. While the order of shells that get loaded into the shotgun is random, the endings themselves are not. It’s up to the player to determine where they go.

If you want to know which fate awaits you at the end of Buckshot Roulette, look no further. We’ll help you figure out what to do and what takes place at both of this game’s particular conclusions.

All endings of Buckshot Roulette explained

1) Good Ending

If you win, you get the money - and the shotgun (Image via Critical Reflex)

Unlock condition: Win the game against The Dealer in all three rounds.

The first two rounds aren’t especially complex, and you at least get revived if you take fatal wounds as you work toward this Buckshot Roulette ending. In Round 3, however, you are taken off the proverbial life support, and no further help comes your way. Using your items wisely is going to be key to success.

Despite taking the final shot and slaying The Dealer in Buckshot Roulette, the player will still see a pair of circular glowing eyes in the darkness, before the briefcase full of money is extended. The next scene shows the backseat of a car, with both the briefcase and the shotgun—perhaps as a souvenir of survival.

2) Bad Ending

The bad ending takes you to an unsettling place (Image via Critical Reflex)

Unlock condition: Lose to The Dealer in the third round.

In Round 3, the defibrillator wires are cut, and you’re in what is essentially Sudden Death. There is no healing for you. If you want the more tragic of the two Buckshot Roulette endings, you just need to lose. It’s more likely that you’ll see the bad ending in your first attempts anyway.

When the final shell is unleashed, and the player loses, the next scene immediately plays. You will see a white void, with flickering black specks everywhere. Huge black spikes are jutting up at weird angles, and a flock of birds fly overhead.

As the camera pans down, you will see a huge gate, not too dissimilar to the gates of Heaven; only they too are black. This gives credence to the theory about the game's lore that God played against The Dealer and lost. That, or this could be Hell, or some form of Limbo, where the player must spend eternity.

As the player walks through the gates, the camera slowly pans up through the spikes, with “YOU ARE DEAD” being printed on the screen. It’s clear that the player was defeated by The Dealer, and is in some form of afterlife, but it doesn’t look like a pleasant one.

It’s up to the player to determine where they go, whether by luck or skill. Players who are interested in seeing the Bad Ending may find they have an easier time, given the nature of how the final round plays out.

