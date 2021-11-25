"Can you buy me a house, please": Buddha has a hilarious response to xQc showing off his new McLaren during GTA RP

Felix "xQc" Lengyel was faced with a "tough" question to answer after showing off his brand new car to Lucas "Buddha" Ramos.

The two content creators were speaking to each other during a GTA RP session when Lengyel showed Ramos his recent purchase, leading the latter to ask him a bizarre question as a joke.

xQc calls Buddha "stupid" after he puts in an odd request

While partaking in a Grand Theft Auto V Roleplay session on the NoPixel server, Felix "xQc" Lengyel was seated with Lucas "Buddha" Ramos in a car one of them owned. While they were parked, xQc wanted to show his Twitch viewers the new real-life car purchase he made, which was a McLaren 720S Spider.

Excited about the vehicle that he would be receiving soon, he exclaimed,

"It is f***ing wicked. It is absolutely f***ing wicked dude."

Returning to the game window, xQc asked Buddha if he was ready to move on to their next in-game activity. Ramos kept silent for a few seconds, before replying,

"What the f***, you got a McLaren? Can you buy me a house?"

xQc began to smile at the request, yelling at him to stop. Buddha, however, had no intention of pausing his "bit" and continued onward:

"Can you buy me a house, please?"

Lengyel started laughing and continued to ask him to stop, calling him "dumb" for the request. xQc and Buddha are well acquainted with one another and even teamed up during this year's Fall Guys Tournament for Twitch Rivals.

Both xQc and Buddha are currently some of the most popular Grand Theft Auto V roleplayers in the community. Buddha's popularity soared through his participation on the NoPixel server, and he was recently announced to have joined the esports and gaming organization Team SoloMid (also known as TSM).

xQc is one of the most controversial NoPixel streamers on the server, owing to the drama he has been involved in. At one point, he allegedly broke up with his girlfriend after they argued in-game but have since made up and gone back to living with each other.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar