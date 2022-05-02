Bullseye Challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, rewards, and more

In Clash of Clans, using in-game troop and base challenges is a fantastic way to gain Magic Items, resources, Gems, experience, and more. Every two or three days, developers release new challenges to help gamers advance faster in the game.

The Bullseye Challenge, in which players must use the required amount of Super Archers to win multiplayer engagements to gain rewards, is the most recent troop challenge. The deadline for completing the challenge and winning prizes is the evening of 2 May. Therefore, players must complete it as soon as possible.

In this article, we'll go over the various rewards and offensive techniques that are ideal to use in the Clash of Clans Bullseye Challenge.

All you need to know about the Bullseye Challenge in Clash of Clans

The Bullseye Challenge in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Bullseye Challenge is the latest in-game troop challenge in which players must use Super Archers to win multiplayer battles. By completing the challenge, players can gain numerous benefits such as Magic potions, resources, and experience. The Bullseye challenge is described as follows in-game:

"Let your arrows soar when you use Super Archers during this Super Troop event and bring home awesome rewards!"

Super Archer is a super troop based on Archers that can be obtained after upgrading Archers to level 8 with Super Potion or 25,000 Dark Elixir. The Super Archer is a long-range unit that fires arrows capable of piercing many structures at once, causing damage to all of them at the same time.

To complete the Bullseye Challenge, players must employ the requisite number of Super Archers in multiplayer battles. The number of Super Archers to be utilized is determined by the level of the town hall, such as Town Hall 1. In multiplayer combat, each of the 13 participants must employ one Super Archer.

To obtain numerous incentives, including two training potions and 200 experience, players must win five multiplayer battles with Super Archers by the time the challenge ends. A training potion will increase the training speed of all troops, spells, and heroes.

Various attack strategies for the Bullseye Challenge in Clash of Clans

To complete the Bullseye Challenge, players can use a variety of assaulting techniques. Or they can deploy Super Archers to support troops in other popular attacking strategies. The following are some popular ways to use Super Archers in multiplayer battles:

Outside buildings and structures can be cleared with Super Archer and GoWipe as a support troop. It can also assist in the clearing of defenses by employing Golem as a tank.

Players can combine Super Archers with the usual Giant attack, which is a fantastic way to get the most resources. Dealing with fortifications along the walls using Super Archers and Giants is a smart strategy as well.

Finally, the Bullseye Challenge is a fun challenge that allows you to earn additional magic items and experience in the game. Players must participate in such challenges in Clash of Clans to get stronger faster in the game.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh