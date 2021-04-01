"Bullsh*t propaganda": Twitch streamer Asmongold tears into YouTube's new dislike policy 

World of Warcraft streamer Asmongold recently weighed in on the YouTube dislike counter removal, and he had some less than flattering words for the company.

The incident occurred during a regular World of Warcraft stream, where Asmongold was asked by a member of the chat about his opinion on the latest changes instated by YouTube with regards to the dislike counter.

Asmongold holds nothing back, as he tears into YouTube's statement regarding the motivations behind the move and goes on a four minute rant about the same.

Asmongold shares his opinion on YouTube removing public dislike counters

Calling the move a tool to promote "bullshit propaganda," Asmongold can be seen disagreeing with the policy change right off the bat. He said that channels that upload "propaganda" and low-quality content will now get protected as people who marked the video as subpar won't be able to warn others about the nature of the content. This effectively allows it to propagate, as people will feel that their distaste for the video is personal preference and not a shared opinion with multiple others.

"Whenever people see the dislike bar people think to themselves I'm not the only crazy one. But if you don't have that dislike bar, you still have that doubt in your mind that I'm the crazy a**hole. That's why I think they did it. It's not to protect creators, it's to protect brands..."

Further elaborating on his statement, he mentions that earlier, when brands would perform "dog-sh*t" activities to get social justice brownie points in the platform, people would be able to call it out as they would see right through it, and their opinions would be reflected by the dislike bar.

With the current change, brands will be able to get away with a lot more, as the public opinion about a thing will only be seen as positive, with there being no metric of comparison in the form of a dislike bar.

YouTube has stated that the move is an "experiment," and that it has not been rolled out fully as of yet.

