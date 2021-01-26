C9 Ziqo's receives help from xQc by calling out Twitch for ban

C9 Ziqo received help from xQc in the form of an angry tweet at Twitch. C9 Ziqo had to serve a ban for seven days due to hate speech. xQc linked Ziqo's video where he explains the situation.

C9 Ziqo tried to appeal by asking for a timestamp but was given none by Twitch.

IF I GET A VOD TIMESTAMP WHEN I GET SUSPENDED, HE SHOULD TOO. @TwitchSupport PLEASE GIVE THIS MAN A TIMESTAMP OR FIX. STREAMERS LOSE TRACTION OVERNIGHT, STOP STALLING. https://t.co/cQF4mzVY3R — xQc (@xQc) January 25, 2021

xQc called out Twitch to give Ziqo a timestamp but has yet to receive a response. Twitch resolved the case instead of attempting to help the larger public understand the situation. C9 Ziqo also seemed to have found the clip that got him banned and posted it on Twitter.

Right now I believe I got suspended because @TwitchSupport misheard my f*ck it (in clip below) for a homophobic slur. Similar to Forsen. So I made another appeal, again this is only speculation since Twitch never showed me the flagged content. https://t.co/dCPugcarMW — C9 Ziqo (@Ziqoftw) January 25, 2021

From the clip it looks like he says "Fu*k it" out of frustration. Twitch seemed to have assumed that it was a homophobic slur and took action.

Twitch doesn't have people for different languages much less for regional accents, I'm portuguese and even if the accent is very deep by context you can see that is a stupid ban. Twitch is full of power hungry admins that can use their power at will — Bigmiga (@Sennin_Bigmiga) January 25, 2021

C9 Ziqo had been successfully growing his channel lately but this ban has been a great impediment to that.

C9 Ziqo lost a lot because of the ban

C9 Ziqo was tasked with hosting the 2020 Twitch Awards show but lost the opportunity due to his ban. Ziqo's account has been in bad standing for 3 months, so his opportunities have dropped completely.

It has crippled the growth of his streams. Ziqo has also lost the option to do bounties, which is a nice source of income for many streamers.

so ridiculous. who the hell is working there these days? can't believe they don't tell you either. wtf kind of policy is that? — Jenna Angela W. (@lilgingerb) January 25, 2021

Twitch has a long history of being unfair to streamers. This incident won't help reconcile Twitch's relationship with streamers and the hordes of fans that follow these stramers.

