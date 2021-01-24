Twitch called out for "gross hypocrisy" after banning streamer for his age 

Twitch does not give out punishments equally and chooses not to ban certain streamers if they break rules.
Twitch has banned averageharry from its platform because he was under the age of 13 when he started his Twitch account. It is clear in the Terms of Service that a person, even if their parents make the account for them, must be at least 13 years old when they make an account. The image below is taken directly from their Terms of Service.
Related: Twitch accounts of several WWE Superstars suspended
This would normally go unnoticed, however, not all streamers are equal in Twitch's eyes. TommyInnit has been called out in this Reddit post. Tommy signed up when he was 11, and regardless of how, that means he has violated the Terms of Service.
If Twitch were fair, they would take down everyone that has done this, but that wouldn't help Twitch at all. Many streamers broke this rule when Twitch started to become popular. This means that either Twitch is unfair, or major names are next.
What is strange is that Twitch banned averageharry, but allowed him to start a new account. They forced him to start over, which is a new wave of unfairness.
What Twitch may do about this outrage remains to be seen, but some fans think they should amend this situation.
Related: Twitch streamer Jericho talks about “live DMCA programs” that the platform might use in the future
Twitch bans averageharry who was highly active when it came to charity
To take down a regular streamer and not a major one is one thing. To take down someone who does good for the world but not someone who doesn't do that many charity streams, seems just wrong. As stated in these Tweets, average Harry has done much good for the community.
Related: Twitch changes policy after Dr Disrespect plays on live stream with Nadeshot and Snoop Dogg
Twitch needs to amend with a statute of limitations if they are to be fair to streamers
It is clear that Twitch favors some streamers over others, depending on how much money that streamer makes them. If they really want to enforce the rule but not harm their favorites, they need to be fair and make a forgiving clause that blankets the older streamers.
Twitch should amend their Terms of Service, to possibly state that if a streamer signed up when they were under 13, and have now reached the age of 16, then their account won't be banned. This would protect streamers like TommyInnit and Ewok, both of who make Twitch a lot of money.
This would also technically protect all of the streamers who aren't famous but contribute to the platform, like averageharry.
Related: Twitch streamer berates baby on live stream, sparks backlash onlinePublished 24 Jan 2021, 00:08 IST