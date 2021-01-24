Twitch called out for "gross hypocrisy" after banning streamer for his age 

Twitch does not give out punishments equally and chooses not to ban certain streamers if they break rules.

i have just been perma banned on twitch. — AverageHarry (READ PINNED) (@HarryButAverage) January 23, 2021

Twitch has banned averageharry from its platform because he was under the age of 13 when he started his Twitch account. It is clear in the Terms of Service that a person, even if their parents make the account for them, must be at least 13 years old when they make an account. The image below is taken directly from their Terms of Service.

Image via Twitch Terms of Service

This would normally go unnoticed, however, not all streamers are equal in Twitch's eyes. TommyInnit has been called out in this Reddit post. Tommy signed up when he was 11, and regardless of how, that means he has violated the Terms of Service.

regarding recent under 13 account terminations a Twitch spokesperson provided me the following statement:



"We don't allow children under 13 to register for Twitch accounts and we'll take enforcement action if we've found that they've done so in violation of our terms of service" — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) January 23, 2021

If Twitch were fair, they would take down everyone that has done this, but that wouldn't help Twitch at all. Many streamers broke this rule when Twitch started to become popular. This means that either Twitch is unfair, or major names are next.

that is so fucked man :( — TaZe (@TaZeify) January 23, 2021

you say that but with that rule TommyInnit and HighSky should be banned but they arent — Wis (@Wis_Alt) January 23, 2021

What is strange is that Twitch banned averageharry, but allowed him to start a new account. They forced him to start over, which is a new wave of unfairness.

for anyone wondering this is why, ill have a video out tomorrow talking about it all. I am allowed to make another account but I have just lost nearly 90k followers https://t.co/B68SpBjZGF — AverageHarry (READ PINNED) (@HarryButAverage) January 23, 2021

What Twitch may do about this outrage remains to be seen, but some fans think they should amend this situation.

Twitch bans averageharry who was highly active when it came to charity

To take down a regular streamer and not a major one is one thing. To take down someone who does good for the world but not someone who doesn't do that many charity streams, seems just wrong. As stated in these Tweets, average Harry has done much good for the community.

Harry is 15 and has raised more money for charity through charity streams than 99% of other streamers and Twitch bans him when he's experiencing massive growth to his channel because he made his account 2 months before he turned 13. Fix this @Twitch @TwitchSupport https://t.co/aTeQNT2rj0 — Froste 💯 (@Froste) January 23, 2021

It’s like saying you can’t go on the roller coaster bc you were too short when you asked 7 years ago. — Jotaro Cujoh (@Blockingthings) January 23, 2021

Twitch needs to amend with a statute of limitations if they are to be fair to streamers

It is clear that Twitch favors some streamers over others, depending on how much money that streamer makes them. If they really want to enforce the rule but not harm their favorites, they need to be fair and make a forgiving clause that blankets the older streamers.

Also make sure to follow harry's new channel https://t.co/BVaCZVTRir — CrushedGG (@CrushedGG) January 23, 2021

Twitch should amend their Terms of Service, to possibly state that if a streamer signed up when they were under 13, and have now reached the age of 16, then their account won't be banned. This would protect streamers like TommyInnit and Ewok, both of who make Twitch a lot of money.

This would also technically protect all of the streamers who aren't famous but contribute to the platform, like averageharry.

