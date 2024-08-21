Caesar vs Burnice: Best Zenless Zone Zero character to get in V1.2 as per leaks

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.2 update will see the official debut of Caesar and Burnice as the playable S-Rank Agents. Although HoYoverse has yet to unveil their official kit, leaks suggest that both of them will seemingly specialize in their respective fighting styles and bring unique gameplay into the roster. Hence, you might have a tough time deciding who to pull in the upcoming patch.

This article will analyze the pros and cons of Caesar and Burnice, based on their leaked kit, to determine who is worth pulling in the 1.2 update.

Note: This article is subjective and reflect's the writer's opinion.

Pros and cons of Caesar in Zenless Zone Zero 1.2

Caesar (Image via HoYoverse)

Caesar is one of the S-Rank characters in Zenless Zone Zero 1.2 who has been officially revealed via the latest drip marketing campaign. She is expected to be featured in the first phase of the update as a Defense agent from the Physical element.

Trending

Here are Caesar’s pros and cons in ZZZ 1.2:

Pros

Caesar can take charge in battle with the unique counterattack mechanic tied to her Special Skill. This will allow her to parry a target on command, so players can expect to frequently stagger enemies.

She will be tanky enough to absorb quite a bit of incoming damage.

Her Core Passive grants shields to all allies, which a squad can use to survive a drawn-out battle.

She will be an easy-to-build agent with access to many free-to-play Defense W-Engines.

She will be a welcome addition to many team compositions since her kit is fairly neutral.

Cons

Characters with Defense specialization aren’t a necessity unless the game adds an enemy that exclusively demands shields.

Aside from the counterattack, her kit lacks flare. Hence, Seth, an A-Rank agent serving the same purpose, stands out as her biggest competition.

Pros and cons of Burnice in Zenless Zone Zero 1.2

Burnice (Image via HoYoverse)

According to leaks, Burnice will likely feature in the second phase banner of Zenless Zone Zero 1.2. She is an S-Rank unit from the Anomaly specialization with access to the Fire damage.

Listed below are Burnice’s pros and cons in ZZZ 1.2:

Pros

Burnice carries a flamethrower into the battle, so she can consistently apply Fire DMG on targets.

She can effectively inflict Burn on enemies, which is a strong Anomaly Attribute to use against bosses or elite encounters.

She is a self-sufficient Agent capable of increasing her Fire damage and Burn duration using her Core Skills.

She will be a fun-to-play character, capable of spreading flames in the arena with her abilities. Additionally, her special skill has a unique slide dodge interaction, which will grant extra maneuvers during battle.

You can use Burnice as a main DPS or sub DPS across various team compositions.

Cons

ZZZ has introduced some excellent Anomaly units so far. Therefore, she might not be as future-proof as one would have hoped.

The Fire roster is saturated with powerful entities like Soldier 11 and Koleda, so Burnice has tough competitions. Players are more likely to settle with one the standard S-Rank agents.

Best character to pull in Zenless Zone Zero 1.2: Caesar vs Burnice

Upon closely inspecting Burnice and Caesar’s leaked kit in Zeneless Zone Zero, both of them appear to be a solid option to summon in version 1.2. Hence, the choice comes down to personal preference.

That said, Burnice is seemingly a stronger pick in ZZZ 1.2, as her kit is more versatile in comparison. She has solid damage potential, which is crucial to tackle the end-game activities.

Check out our other Zenless Zone Zero guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!