Caldera vs Verdansk: Call of Duty Warzone community votes for their favorite map

Call of Duty Warzone may have had several additions over its journey so far, but players have also missed the Verdansk map since it went away. The recent reception for the Caldera map has opened debates in the community about maps.

There has been plenty of dissatisfaction over the Caldera map. The point of criticism has been varied. However, the primary reason seems to be regarding the length of the map. But overall, the reception for the map derived from Call of Duty Vanguard has been poor.

Hence, when community insider ModernWarzone conducted a poll, the result was expected to some extent. After all, the battle was between which map do Call of Duty Warzone players like Verdansk or Caldera? Many fans had already forecasted the expected results given the overall reception, but the final verdict was surprising.

Call of Duty Warzone players prefer Caldera to Verdansk

When ModernWarzone posted the poll, it was expected that Verdansk would be the clear winner. There have been many complaints about the Verdansk map, with some players even asking for a map rotation.

By comparison, the Caldera map hasn't been a warm favorite by any means, with many players having different complaints.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone After 71,000 votes, 51% of voters chose Caldera as the better Warzone map over Verdansk After 71,000 votes, 51% of voters chose Caldera as the better Warzone map over Verdansk 😳 https://t.co/U9zcAzOR2d

But after nearly 71,000 votes, the Caldera map has outdone the Verdansk map in a surprising turn of events. The results, if anything, signify a close battle with one map having just outscored another.

But one thing is for sure - there are admirers of the Pacific map in the Twitter community, at least. Had Verdansk won, the contest would still have been close, showing that Caldera's significant problems are to do with its implementation.

Will the Verdansk map ever come back to the Call of Duty Warzone?

When the Vanguard integration happened, the hints from Raven Software were towards a future where Verdansk won't return. Unfortunately, there have also been no indications suggesting the Verdansk map's return. While sticking to original decisions is a good thing, the modern era of gaming also requires time evolutions.

Apex Legends does timely map rotations to ensure players enjoy all the maps in the game. Fortnite has also brought back older POIs to capture the players' interest.

Even Raven Software has teased upcoming changes to the POI on the Caldera map. Hence, it can never be ruled out if there will be map rotation in Call of Duty Warzone someday.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar