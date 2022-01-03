Call of Duty 2022 could be named Modern Warfare II

A new Call of Duty game is released every year and attempts to deliver on expectations. With that being said, fans are still hearing rumors of the next title being Modern Warfare II.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare arrived in 2019 and served as a reboot of the Modern Warfare sub-series. The original has a second and third iteration, so it makes sense for the reboot to follow suit.

The sequel to Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare was subtitled Modern Warfare 2, so the next rumored title goes in a bit of a different direction with the roman numeral. Prominent COD leaker Tom Henderson says this has been confirmed.

Call of Duty 2022 leaks say it will be named Modern Warfare II

Leaks and rumors should always be taken as speculation until something official is announced. When it comes to Call of Duty, anything can happen if Activision decides to change things up.

That doesn't mean players can't get excited about the leaks and rumors of what is to come. If the 2022 title is in fact named Modern Warfare II and is a sequel to the 2019 iteration, fans have plenty to be hyped about.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ It looks like Call of Duty: 2022 is codenamed Project Cortez



It's expected to be a sequel to Modern Warfare 2019. It looks like Call of Duty: 2022 is codenamed Project CortezIt's expected to be a sequel to Modern Warfare 2019.

The next Call of Duty game could be announced at any time, as fans of the series know it will more than likely be released toward the end of the year. October and November serve as usual periods for their arrival.

Further leaks have detailed how the game will see US special forces covertly fighting a war against the drug cartels of Columbia. That piece of information was leaked back in September when Tom first mentioned the MW sequel.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ "Confirm" was a wrong choice of wording here - I can confirm that I've seen artwork that says "Modern Warfare II" - But this does not necessarily confirm the title is 100% Modern Warfare II as names can change during development.

I might sketch the image in the future though.



I might sketch the image in the future though. "Confirm" was a wrong choice of wording here - I can confirm that I've seen artwork that says "Modern Warfare II" - But this does not necessarily confirm the title is 100% Modern Warfare II as names can change during development.I might sketch the image in the future though.

Tom has even mentioned the game coming to both generations of consoles. It may very well be the last Call of Duty title that comes to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

In his tweet, he stated it depends on console market conditions. That could refer to the trouble gamers are having with their transition the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ Modern Warfare II (2022) is coming to both current-gen and past generation consoles.



It's currently believed that this will be the last Call of Duty coming to past generation consoles, but it will ultimately depend on the console market conditions. Modern Warfare II (2022) is coming to both current-gen and past generation consoles.It's currently believed that this will be the last Call of Duty coming to past generation consoles, but it will ultimately depend on the console market conditions. https://t.co/YTucmVCcqY

Tom Henderson is a prominent source in terms of Call of Duty information. Again, one should look at these as simple speculations. Henderson's credibility cannot be questioned, however.

Stay tuned as the new year has just begun. Details regarding Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, whether leaked or confirmed, will be trickling out as the year progresses.

