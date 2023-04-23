Call of Duty Mobile Be Kind, Grind event: Get free Vivian Harris Shards, Kilo Bolt-Action camo, and more

Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 is in its final phase, with the next update expected to roll out in a few days. However, before this season concludes, players must check in-game events in case they missed out on any free rewards. This includes the Battle Pass XP, camos, weapon blueprints, and many other rare cosmetics. One ongoing event is Be Kind, Grind, which is available in the Featured menu.

Through it, players can claim a free Kilo Bolt-Action camo, Vivian Harris Shards, and more prizes by completing certain tasks in the MP game mode's Grind matches. However, players must hurry, as the event is ending soon, alongside Call of Duty Mobile Season 3.

Be Kind, Grind (2023): Prizes, missions, and more about the ongoing Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 Featured challenge

The Be Kind, Grind event in Call of Duty Mobile (Image via COD Mobile)

Be Kind, Grind commenced last week and will be active till April 26, 2023, 11:59:59 pm (UTC). The tasks in the ongoing event are either centered around Grind matches or Ground War in Call of Duty Mobile's Multiplayer Featured section.

Here are the things players will need to do to get points, which will further allow them to earn free rewards:

Play three Grind matches - 10 points

10 points Use Lethal or Tactical Equipment 10 times in Grind matches - 15 points

15 points Play five Grind matches or capture 10 points in Ground War matches - 15 points

15 points Get 15 kills with any sniper rifle in Grind matches - 15 points

15 points Use Operator Skills five times in Grind matches - 10 points

10 points Kill 10 enemies with any pistol in Grind matches - 10 points

10 points Kill 20 enemies with any pistol in Grind matches - 15 points

15 points Get 25 kills with any pistol in Grind matches - 15 points

15 points Earn the Revenge Medal two times in Grind matches - 20 points

20 points Earn 10 medals in Grind matches or earn seven medals in Ground War matches - 20 points

Rewards in the Be Kind, Grind event (Image via COD Mobile)

As players progress in the Be Kind, Grind event, the game will unlock the following free rewards after gamers reach a particular milestone of points:

Disco Bomb sticker - Unlocks at 60 points

Unlocks at 60 points One Lucky Draw Coupon - Unlocks at 80 points

Unlocks at 80 points 40 "Vivian Harris - Long Live Revolution" Shards - Unlocks at 100 points

Unlocks at 100 points Kilo Bolt-Action - Late Nights - Unlocks at 120 points

For the unversed, the Disco Bomb sticker and Kilo Bolt-Action - Late Nights will become available in the Gunsmith loadout section. At the same time, the Lucky Draw Coupon will become useable in the in-game Inventory, and players will get to employ it in any ongoing lucky draw to make the cost of its first pull 1 CP (COD Points).

The Vivian Harris Shards will also be showcased in Inventory, allowing players to craft the "Vivian Harris - Long Live Revolution" Operator once they have collected 100 of them.

Apart from completing the Be Kind, Grind challenge, gamers must also remember to reserve Game Update rewards (claimable in Season 4) in Call of Duty Mobile's Featured menu.

