Call of Duty Mobile Magenta Shocks Draw: Legendary UL736, Epic Switchblade X9, Cipher camo, and more

As a free-to-play title, Call of Duty Mobile (COD Mobile) offers plenty of in-app collectibles that can be purchased by paying real money. Although, on many occasions, attractive in-game items and cosmetics are rather expensive, a section of players still pursue them by spending thousands of CP (COD Points). For fans of such expensive in-game rewards, a Legendary UL736 skin has been dropped as part of Call of Duty Mobile's Magenta Shocks Draw.

The brand new lucky draw offers an impressive Legendary weapon blueprint of the UL736 LMG, an Epic Switchblade X9 skin, a Cipher operator camo, and several other rewards. However, before participating in COD Mobile's Magenta Shocks Draw, interested players must ensure that they have more than enough CP in their wallets.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 3: List of all rewards, expected costs, and more in Magenta Shocks Draw

Magenta Shocks Draw (Image via COD Mobile)

As such, there are 10 items included in the prize pool of the Magenta Shocks Draw, like any other similar event in COD Mobile. These items don't have a designated price in the game, as fans must pay CP to pull them from the reward pool.

While some of these prizes are incredibly rare (like the UL736 blueprint), others have a higher chance of being pulled in the first few turns. As a result, each item has a specific initial odd that increases with each draw.

Here are all the items featured in Call of Duty Mobile Season 3's Magenta Shocks Draw, alongside their initial odds:

UL736 - Electric Light (Legendary weapon blueprint) - Odds 0.08% Cipher - Tokyo Cruiser (Epic operator) - Odds 1.25% Switchblade X9 - Shocking Truth (Epic weapon blueprint) - Odds 4.00% .50 GS - Shocking Truth (Epic weapon blueprint) - Odds 4.67% Vibrant Wings series spray (Legendary item) - Odds 5.50% Flurry emote (Epic item) - Odds 6.50% Heartbeat Sensor - Shocking Truth (Epic camo) - Odds 10.00% Antelope A20 - Shocking Truth (Epic camo) - Odds 11.00% Wingsuit - Shocking Truth (Epic camo) - Odds 28.00% In Plain Sight (Legendary Calling Card) - Odds 29.00%

Each pull has an expected price starting at 10 CP (this may change on different servers). Given below are the expected costs for each draw in Call of Duty Mobile Season 3's Magenta Shocks Draw:

First pull - 10 COD Points (1 CP if players own a Lucky Draw Coupon) Second pull - 30 COD Points Third pull - 50 COD Points Fourth pull - 120 COD Points Fifth pull - 200 COD Points Sixth pull - 320 COD Points Seventh pull - 520 COD Points Eighth pull - 800 COD Points Ninth pull - 1100 COD Points Tenth pull - 1400 COD Points

UL736 - Electric Light (Image via COD Mobile)

As players begin drawing items from the prize pool, Magenta Shocks Draw will offer a time-limited discount as a "Lucky Gift" for a random pull. This will allow players to pay a much lower price for that specific draw.

Once players have obtained all the items from the prize pool, they can access their newly acquired weapon blueprints from the Gunsmith loadout menu that's available in the Multiplayer, Battle Royale, or Zombies modes of Call of Duty Mobile.

Note: The given costs aren't fixed and may vary from user to user (and server to server). In some cases, the total cost may be even higher.

