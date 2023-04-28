Call of Duty Mobile Melee Soiree (Season 4): Get rare KN-44 camo, Epic Seraph Shards, and more

As Season 4: Veiled Uprising commenced recently, Call of Duty Mobile fans can expect a consistent rollout of new in-game content in the latest version. As part of new in-game events and challenges, Melee Soirée is among the first to bring free rewards for COD Mobile fans in Season 4. Players must complete a set of featured tasks, earn points, and unlock free items like a rare KN-44 camo, Epic Seraph Shards, and more.

However, to pursue the latest "Melee Soirée" featured event in Call of Duty Mobile, one must have the Season 4: Veiled Uprising update. For the unversed, the latest version was recently launched via an in-app update, and it became available in the Play Store and App Store on April 27, 2023.

Melee Soirée (2023): Rewards, tasks, and more about the ongoing Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 Featured challenge

The Melee Soirée featured event in Call of Duty Mobile (Image via Activision)

COD Mobile Season 4's "Melee Soirée" featured event has 10 tasks that players must complete with weapons like melee (Kali Stick), assault rifles, Trip Mine grenades, and Frag grenades. Moreover, these tasks are featured in Battle Royale, Multiplayer, and Super Attack of the Undead 2.0 matches.

Here are the missions of Call of Duty Mobile's Melee Soirée event that players will need to complete before May 4, 2023, 11:59 pm (UTC):

Read one comic - Five points

Five points Kill five enemies with any melee weapon in MP matches - 10 points

10 points Kill 15 enemies with any melee weapon in MP matches - 10 points

10 points Kill 15 enemies with any Kali Stick in MP matches or Kill 10 enemies with any assault rifle in Battle Royale matches - 15 points

or 15 points Kill 15 Undead as a survivor in Super Attack of the Undead 2.0 matches - 15 points

15 points Kill 30 Undead as a survivor in Super Attack of the Undead 2.0 matches - 15 points

15 points Use the Trip Mine grenade five times in Super Attack of the Undead 2.0 matches or Kill one enemy with the Frag grenade in Battle Royale matches - 20 points

or 20 points Use the Trip Mine grenade 10 times in Super Attack of the Undead 2.0 matches - 20 points

20 points Survive 360 seconds in Super Attack of the Undead 2.0 matches - 20 points

20 points Kill 25 enemies with any scorestreaks in Super Attack of the Undead 2.0 matches - 20 points

KN-44 - Life Line (Image via Activision)

Here are the rewards featured in the latest Call of Duty Mobile event that players will get after reaching a certain number of points:

Machete - Life Line - 60 points

60 points Bronze Crate Coupon - 80 points

80 points 40 [Shard] Seraph - Fallen Fiend - 100 points

100 points KN-44 - Life Line - 120 points

For those unaware, Seraph - Fallen Fiend shards are materials for the eponymous Epic operator in Call of Duty Mobile Season 4. Players will need 100 shards to create the Epic operator.

