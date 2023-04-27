Call of Duty Mobile Season 4: Veiled Uprising Battle Pass, new Epic weapons, fresh operators, and more

The in-app pre-season update was rolled out for Call of Duty Mobile a few days back, and finally, Season 4: Veiled Uprising also commenced earlier today, i.e., April 27, 2023, at 12:00 am (UTC). As new seasonal content and features have been unveiled, the much-awaited Season 4 Battle Pass is also here with a new series of premium and free rewards, including a plethora of Epic items.

Season 4: Veiled Uprising Battle Pass has finally introduced OTs 9 SMG and Shock Wave Scorestreak as free BP rewards. In addition to the new gameplay features, the Battle Pass Vault has welcomed back the Call of Duty Mobile Season 1 (2021): New Order content.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 4: Veiled Uprising - All new Battle Pass prizes alongside OTs 9 SMG and Shock Wave Scorestreak

Costs of Season 4 Battle Pass and BP Bundle (Image via Activision)

The newly introduced functional weapon for Season 4, OTs 9 SMG, is available at Tier 21 of the Veiled Uprising Battle Pass. At the same time, free-to-play players will unlock the latest Call of Duty Mobile Scorestreak, Shock Wave, at Tier 14 of Season 4 BP.

However, the Call of Duty Mobile players interested in getting the Epic rewards, including weapon blueprints and operators, will have to use COD Points. The Season 4 Battle Pass costs 220 CP. At the same time, the S4 Battle Pass Bundle is priced at 520 COD Points.

Here are the rewards featured in the 50 tiers of Call of Duty Mobile Season 4: Veiled Uprising Battle Pass:

Tier 1 - 10

Call of Duty Mobile Season 4: Veiled Uprising Battle Pass rewards between Tier 1 to 10 (Image via Activision)

Reaper - Style Assassin - Tier 1 (Epic)

Tier 1 (Epic) Man-O-War - Dial-Tone - Tier 1 (Epic)

Tier 1 (Epic) Holger 26 - Illuminate - Tier 1

Tier 1 Toxic Scratch calling card - Tier 1 (Legendary)

Tier 1 (Legendary) Trip Mine - Bibliophile - Tier 1 (Free)

Tier 1 (Free) 70 COD Points - Tier 2

Tier 2 500 Credits - Tier 3 (Free)

Tier 3 (Free) Parachute - Bibliophile - Tier 4 (Free)

Tier 4 (Free) Backpack - Insurgent Satchel - Tier 5 (Epic)

Tier 5 (Epic) Celebratory Drink avatar - Tier 6 (Epic)

Tier 6 (Epic) 10 COD Points - Tier 7

Tier 7 Serpent Death sticker - Tier 8 (Free)

Tier 8 (Free) Five Vault Coins - Tier 8 (Free)

Tier 8 (Free) Storm Ball - Illuminate - Tier 9

Tier 9 Five Vault Coins - Tier 9

Tier 9 Knight - Brute - Tier 10 (Epic)

Tier 11 - 20

COD Mobile Season 4: Veiled Uprising Battle Pass rewards between Tier 11 to 20 (Image via Activision)

10 COD Points - Tier 11

Tier 11 Kilo 141 - Gentleman's Calling - Tier 12 (Epic)

Tier 12 (Epic) Five Vault Coins - Tier 12

Tier 12 500 Credits - Tier 13 (Free)

Tier 13 (Free) Five Vault Coins - Tier 13 (Free)

Tier 13 (Free) New Scorestreak - Shock Wave - Tier 14 (Free)

Tier 14 (Free) Mechanical Bat charm - Tier 15 (Epic)

Tier 15 (Epic) Golden Coils Calling Card - Tier 16 (Free)

Tier 16 (Free) 10 COD Points - Tier 17

Tier 17 Combat Axe - Bibliophile - Tier 18 (Free)

Tier 18 (Free) Smoke Bomber - Illuminate - Tier 19

Tier 19 Rituel Du Massage emote - Tier 20 (Epic)

Tier 21 - 30

COD Mobile Season 4: Veiled Uprising Battle Pass rewards between Tier 21 to 30 (Image via Activision)

New Functional Weapon - OTs 9 (Submachine Gun) - Tier 21 (Free)

Tier 21 (Free) 10 COD Points - Tier 22

Tier 22 500 Credits - Tier 23 (Free)

Tier 23 (Free) Crossbow - Illuminate - Tier 24

Tier 24 Tech Singularity Frame - Tier 25 (Epic)

Tier 25 (Epic) Antelope A20 - Bibliophile - Tier 26 (Free)

Tier 26 (Free) 10 COD Points - Tier 27

Tier 27 Thumper - Betwixt - Tier 28 (Free)

Tier 28 (Free) Five Vault Coins - Tier 28 (Free)

Tier 28 (Free) Wingsuit - Illuminate - Tier 29 (Epic)

Tier 29 (Epic) Five Vault Coins - Tier 29

Tier 29 LAPA - Warmonger - Tier 30 (Epic)

Tier 30 (Epic) Five Vault Coins - Tier 30

Tier 31 - 40

Call of Duty Mobile Season 4: Veiled Uprising Battle Pass rewards between Tier 31 to 40 (Image via Activision)

M21 EBR - Betwixt - Tier 31 (Free)

Tier 31 (Free) Five Vault Coins - Tier 31 (Free)

Tier 31 (Free) 20 COD Points - Tier 32

Tier 32 500 Credits - Tier 33 (Free)

Tier 33 (Free) Backpack - Bibliophile - Tier 34 (Free)

Tier 34 (Free) Five Vault Coins - Tier 34 (Free)

Tier 34 (Free) American Bulldog - Inner Crimson - Tier 35 (Epic)

Tier 35 (Epic) Five Vault Coins - Tier 35

Tier 35 JAK-12 - Betwixt - Tier 36 (Free)

Tier 36 (Free) 20 COD Points - Tier 37

Tier 37 Collectible Tin Charm - Tier 38 (Free)

Tier 38 (Free) Backpack - Illuminate - Tier 39

Tier 39 PP19 Bizon - Gilded Dawn - Tier 40 (Epic)

Tier 40 (Epic) Five Vault Coins - Tier 40

Tier 41 - 49

COD Mobile Season 4: Veiled Uprising Battle Pass rewards between Tier 41 to 49 (Image via Activision)

Sickle - Bibliophile - Tier 41 (Free)

Tier 41 (Free) Five Vault Coins - Tier 41 (Free)

Tier 41 (Free) 10 COD Points - Tier 42

Tier 42 500 Credits - Tier 43 (Free)

Tier 43 (Free) Cryo Bomb - Illuminate - Tier 44

Tier 44 Rally Car - Illuminate - Tier 45

Tier 45 Five Vault Coins - Tier 45

Tier 45 Desperado - Bibliophile - Tier 46 (Free)

Tier 46 (Free) Five Vault Coins - Tier 46 (Free)

Tier 46 (Free) Bombastic Bat spray - Tier 47

Tier 47 Parachute - Illuminate - Tier 48

Tier 48 50 COD Points - Tier 49

Tier 49 Five Vault Coins - Tier 49

Tier 50 rewards

COD Mobile Season 4: Veiled Uprising Battle Pass rewards at Tier 50 (Image via Activision)

M13 - Betwixt (Free)

Five Vault Coins (Free)

DR-H - Harrowing Night (Epic)

Dame - Toxic Claws (Epic)

HVK-30 - Illuminate

Pharo - Illuminate

The Battle Pass Bundle rewards include "Katana - Black Marble," "Parachute - Black Stone," "Secret Perceptions Frame," and "Seeing Wonder Calling Card."

At the same time, "Rivas - Blight," "Peacekeeper MK2 - Vengeful Urge," and Backpack 4 - Shadowy Figure" are the exclusive Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 BP subscription prizes.

Battle Pass Vault addition in Call of Duty Mobile Season 4

Call of Duty Mobile Season 1 (2021): New Order items have been added to BP Vault in Season 4 (Image via Activision)

The latest BP Vault addition in the latest COD Mobile Season is from Season 1 (2021): New Order, which includes operators like "David Mason - Enforcer," "Prophet - Geist", and "Spectre - Chrome." Players can unlock multiple other Epic weapon blueprints and coveted rewards with Vault Coins. However, to access the BP Vault items, one must buy "New Order" BP by paying 220 CP.

