Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 rumored to bring OTs 9 SMG from COD Black Ops Cold War

Every Call of Duty Mobile user eagerly waits for the launch of a new season that brings fresh in-game content and various gameplay optimizations. Season 3: Rush ends next week, and leaks for the fourth season are already making their way to social media. Recent rumors have hinted at introducing a brand-new SMG class weapon, OTs 9, to Call of Duty Mobile's arsenal in Season 4.

A few days back, Twitter user @AminGhx, who works for Leakers On Duty, shared a few screenshots of the teaser for an upcoming game mode, Ground War: Skirmish, in COD Mobile Season 4 (Chinese server). In one of the tweets, the leaker pointed out the Soap operator holding OTs 9 SMG.

Call of Duty Mobile leaks: Players can see OTs 9 from COD Black Ops Cold War as the next potential addition in Season 4

Bobby Plays @RealBobbyPlays The OTS-9 SMG is the next gun coming to COD mobile



What OG CoD gun do they still need to add? The OTS-9 SMG is the next gun coming to COD mobileWhat OG CoD gun do they still need to add? https://t.co/SqBHmDZs2j

As mentioned, OTs 9 is a submachine gun that might make its way to Call of Duty Mobile in the currently-untitled Season 4. For the unversed, OTs 9 is a Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War ( and COD Warzone) weapon, which is a variant of the COD Black Ops SMG OTs-02 Kiparis, also referred to as Kiparis.

OTs 9, being an SMG, is an ideal weapon for close-quarter scuffles due to its shorter range and rapid fire rate. The gun is also quite mobile but, on certain occasions, might turn out to be highly unstable, especially if players are trying to take on enemies at a mid-range. Thus, fans will need to make some Gunsmith loadout changes if the gun ever makes its way to Call of Duty Mobile.

Although Activision has yet to announce the addition of OTs 9 to Season 4, users can expect it to arrive due to reliable leaks. Moreover, well-known COD Mobile streamer Bobby Plays, another reliable source, has confirmed OTs 9 as the next in-game addition through a tweet.

Now that the chances of OTs 9's arrival to the game are pretty high, players can expect it to become available via the Battle Pass as a free BP reward. Season 3 introduced an HDR sniper rifle, which players could unlock after reaching Tier 21. Hence, if OTs 9 gets added to COD Mobile's weaponry, it will most likely be one of the free BP rewards.

