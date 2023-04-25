Call of Duty Mobile Season 4: Veiled Uprising balance changes featuring AS VAL, HDR, Razorback, and more

A few days ago, data miners released a few leaks regarding weapon balance changes in Call of Duty Mobile Season 4. Activision has now officially unveiled some of the key weapon optimizations that players will see in Season 4: Veiled Uprising. Per the new revelations, the AS VAL, DR-H, Razorback, and HDR are among the guns expected to receive a buff in the fourth season.
The new changes will go live with the latest update, which is expected to start rolling out on April 25, 2023. Call of Duty Mobile Season 4: Veiled Uprising is scheduled to commence on April 27, 2023, at 12:00 am (UTC).
Note: Almost all players will start receiving the download option for the preseason patch update. However, users who might not get the update on their apps will get it by the start of COD Mobile Season 4.
Call of Duty Mobile Season 4: Key weapon balance changes coming in the new update
The weapon balance changes that are coming to Call of Duty Mobile Season 4: Veiled Uprising in the last week of April 2023 are listed below.
Buffs
AS VAL (Assault Rifle)
- Devs have increased the ADS speed
- ADS bullet spread has been reduced
MK2 Carbine (Marksman)
- The movement speed is getting increased
Tracker (BR Class category)
- The distance for detecting footsteps has been enhanced
Cordite (Submachine Gun)
- Damage has been enhanced
- An increase in the range
- Devs have also upscaled the damage multipliers
PPsh-41 (Submachine Gun)
- Devs have improved the damage
DR-H (Assault Rifle)
- There has been a decrease in ADS bullet spread
- ADS speed has been improved
Razorback (Submachine Gun)
- Damage has been enhanced
- An increase in damage multipliers
HDR
- The range has been increased
- ADS speed has been improved
Disrupt (BR Class category)
- Developers have decreased the length of passive skill activity
HG40 (Submachine Gun)
- Devs have enhanced the damage
Ravager Launcher (BR Class)
- Damage has been increased
Nerfs
Rewind (BR Class)
- Devs have reduced the available charging points to one
- Charging speed has also been reduced in Stage 2
Although the developers have not revealed any other weapon balance changes as of writing, players can expect guns like the M13, Type 25, Outlaw, PDW-57, and Krig 6 to get adjustments. Operator Skills (Multiplayer mode) like War Machine, Death Machine, Sparrow, Transform Shield, and Bullcharge are also likely to receive balance changes.
Apart from the weapon adjustments in Call of Duty Mobile Season 4: Veiled Uprising, the OTs 9 SMG (from COD Black Ops Cold War) and the Makarov pistol (from COD Black Ops and Black Ops II) will also be added to the in-game lineup.