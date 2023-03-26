Call of Duty Mobile Season 3: Rush weapon balance changes featuring AK-47, Koshka, QQ9, and more

Call of Duty Mobile (COD Mobile) Season 3: Rush is only a few days away, and players remain hyped about the upcoming patch update. Like previous iterations, the Season 3 update will bring many gameplay changes to COD Mobile, including nerfs and buffs for multiple weapons. Activision recently unveiled key optimizations that players will witness in a few days with the launch of Season 3: Rush.

In the next Call of Duty Mobile Season, weapons like AK-47, Koshka, and QQ9 will receive a buff, while the scorestreak (multiplayer mode) "H.I.V.E." will be nerfed significantly.

Weapon optimizations scheduled for Call of Duty Mobile (COD Mobile) Season 3: Rush

Weapon Balance Changes teased by Activision (Image via Twitter/@PlayCODMobile)

Below are the critical Weapon Balance Changes that Activision will roll out in Call of Duty Mobile with the "Season 3: Rush" update scheduled to launch in the last week of March 2023:

Buffs

AK-47 (Assault Rifle)

Developers have increased reload speed

They have also upscaled the ADS movement speed for AK-47.

Koshka (Sniper Rifle)

Devs have enhanced the fire rate for Koshka.

The recoil has been decreased for the popular sniper rifle.

QQ9 (Submachine Gun)

QQ9 is receiving an increase in the "damage" attributes.

The damage multiplier has also been increased.

Outlaw (Sniper Rifle)

Developers have enhanced the damage range for the weapon.

The damage multiplier is also receiving an upgrade.

LK24 (Assault Rifle)

Devs have increased the damage-dealing capability.

LK24 is another weapon receiving an increase in the damage multiplier.

AGR 556 (Submachine Gun)

AGR 556 will encounter a reduction in its recoil.

Peacekeeper MK2 (Assault Rifle)

Developers are decreasing the ADS bullet spread.

Hit flinch is also getting a reduction with the Season 3 update.

Nerfs

H.I.V.E.

The popular scorestreak is receiving an increase in the time taken to go into effect.

Developers are also increasing the visibility of the effects of H.I.V.E.

Adjustments (Battle Royale exclusive)

Shotguns are overpowered in Call of Duty Mobile, especially in Battle Royale mode. Activision has decided to implement an adjustment in damage stats for the following shotguns in BR mode:

BY15

HS0405

However, the actual impact of the adjustments will be revealed with the release of the next COD Mobile update.

The HDR is the next sniper rifle coming in COD Mobile Season 3 (Image via Activision)

Besides all the weapon balance changes in the game, Activision also unveiled a new weapon addition in Call of Duty Mobile Season 3: Rush. Players will welcome a brand-new sniper rifle called HDR from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) and Call of Duty: Warzone.

The HDR will be free at Tier 21 of the COD Mobile Season 3 Battle Pass. At the same time, Activision has also promised to release two weapon blueprints – HDR – Persuasion (Legendary blueprint) and HDR – Iridescent Lines (Battle Pass Epic blueprint) – in the third season.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 3: Rush will be released on March 29, 2023, at 5 pm PT (March 30, 2023, at 12 am UTC).

Note: Activision has yet to release the patch notes. Hence, the weapon balance changes mentioned above are still incomplete. Readers will learn about every change in COD Mobile after developers reveal the patch notes.

