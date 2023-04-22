Call of Duty Mobile Season 4: Arsenal from COD Black Ops 4 to be the next MP map

Call of Duty Mobile receives frequent patch updates that often include new weapons, perks, and maps from previous Call of Duty titles. In the upcoming Season 4 update, players can expect to see the addition of the Arsenal map from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 to the game's Multiplayer mode. This will not be the sole addition to the game, as Activision has also confirmed the arrival of the hybrid Ground War: Skirmish mode.

The Arsenal MP map will become available after the Season 4: Veiled Uprising update, and although the specific MP modes that will be featured on the map are currently unknown, they will likely be revealed when Season 4 begins on April 27, 2023, at 12 am (UTC).

Arsenal from COD Black Ops 4 to be added in Call of Duty Mobile Season 4: Veiled Uprising

Arsenal is coming to COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

For the unversed, the Arsenal map will feature a weapons and robotics manufacturing facility with plenty of combat. According to the game's lore, Arsenal's manufacturing facility has been home to the development of "Call of Duty's most devastating Scorestreaks."

Regarding location, players will face plenty of close-combat scuffles with multiple locations to camp and prey on enemies. The map also features more than enough points that allow players to benefit from the high ground, especially the platform-like structure at the center of the facility.

In Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Arsenal was well-known for featuring the Hardpoint mode. Therefore, Call of Duty Mobile fans can expect Arsenal to feature Hardpoint matches alongside other modes this time around as well. Additionally, Activision is likely to introduce a featured event based on the Arsenal playlist.

Ground War: Skirmish is another key addition to the game (Image via Activision)

Apart from Arsenal, other key additions for Call of Duty Mobile in Season 4: Veiled Uprising include the OTs SMG, Makarov pistol, Dauntless Perk, Shock Wave Battle Royale class, and the much-awaited Ground War: Skirmish.

The new mode will come with a hybrid setting that features both MP and BR elements. It will be a 12v12 mode, showcasing the battle at the Farm and Sakura's multiple points in the Isolated BR map. Players will get to choose their desired loadout and BR Class before deploying in a Ground War: Skirmish match that will be fought over five objective points.

In Ground War: Skirmish, teams will need to control the objectives on the map to earn points. Once they reach a certain threshold, the S Point on the map will activate and offer double points for occupying it. As the game will be fought in BR mode, players will also have access to the vehicles scattered over the Call of Duty Mobile map.

