Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 : Veiled Uprising - All new in-game content coming first week of May (2023)

Call of Duty Mobile players recently saw the launch of Season 4: Veiled Uprising, which brought many new additions to the game in the form of a new Battle Pass, Credit Store updates, and weapon balance changes. In the first few days of the latest COD Mobile season, players saw the return of Battle Royale Alcatraz, alongside the introduction of the new BR mode "Ground War: Skirmish" on the Isolated map.

The Call of Duty Mobile developers have plans to bring new events and gameplay content to COD Mobile in the first week of May to keep the player base engaged.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 4: Veiled Uprising content - All events, modes, and other content releasing in-game this week (May 2023)

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile 🤫 No secrets this season! Here is all the new content coming to Season 4: Veiled Uprising! 🤫 No secrets this season! Here is all the new content coming to Season 4: Veiled Uprising! 👀 https://t.co/jWE7ullRgS

Last week saw the addition of BR Alcatraz, Go Big or Go Home Seasonal Challenge, Ground War: Skirmish, Melee Soiree Featured Event, and Ground War (MP), among other additions. In the first week of May 2023, players will see the following new additions, starting from the first day of the month:

Volcanic Ash Draw (the lucky draw featuring OTs 9 - Malebranche and Lazarus - Demonic Warrior as key rewards) - From May 1 to May 14

From May 1 to May 14 Golden Week Sale (an in-game sale offering discounts on Lucky Draws, Battle Pass tiers, COD Points, and more) - From May 1 to May 5

From May 1 to May 5 Shipment 24/7 (Multiplayer mode) - From May 2 to May 4

From May 2 to May 4 Sidearm Scuffle (Seasonal Challenge for Makarov pistol) - From May 2 to May 31

From May 2 to May 31 Shadow of the Blade Draw - From May 3 to May 16

From May 3 to May 16 BR Sniper Isolated (Battle Royale mode) - From May 4 to May 10

From May 4 to May 10 Fire the Cannons (Featured Event) - From May 5 to May 11

From May 5 to May 11 Scrapyard 2019 24/7 (Multiplayer mode) - From May 5 to May 11

From May 5 to May 11 Arsenal 24/7 (A Multiplayer mode playlist for the Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 MP map Arsenal) - From May 5 to May 18

From May 5 to May 18 10v10 Collection (Multiplayer mode) - From May 5 to May 7

From May 5 to May 7 The Lost Treasure (Themed Event) - From May 5 to May 18

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile Save up to 60% on Lucky Draws, Battle Pass tiers, COD Points, and more during the Golden Week Sale!



The sale runs from May 1 - 7 UTC with sale items updating every day.

For the unversed, the "Shadow of the Blade Draw" is an older Call of Duty Mobile lucky draw that Activision released in August 2022, introducing a Legendary ASM10 blueprint alongside an Epic Hidora Kai camo. Besides the events and modes mentioned above, BR Alcatraz has remained a part of the in-game lineup and will be live until May 7, 2023.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile Rise from the ashes and eliminate your enemies with Codename Lazarus - Demonic Warrior!



Live now in the Volcanic Ash Draw!

Players looking to spend COD Points (CP) on in-game collectibles should also check out the ongoing lucky draws, including Volcanic Ash Draw and Aquatic Fusion Draw. The Volcanic Ash Draw offers a Legendary blueprint for OTs 9 SMG, while the Aquatic Fusion Draw features the much-anticipated Manta Ray - Aquarian Blade (Legendary Operator).

