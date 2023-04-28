Call of Duty Mobile Season 4: Best Gunsmith loadout for OTs 9 SMG

The OTs 9 SMG is the newest Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 weapon that the developers introduced with the Veiled Uprising update. As the fourth season commenced recently, players can now stumble upon the gun from among the ground loot available for Battle Royale matches. Based on the initial impressions, it seems quite effective with its high mobility and rapid rate of fire, but it has its limitations.

For those unaware, the OTs 9 comes with only 20 bullets (base ammunition capacity). Moreover, being a quick-fire gun also makes the newest Call of Duty Mobile SMG a bit unstable. Thus, newbies can initially find the new submachine gun somewhat uncontrollable due to its vertical and horizontal recoil patterns.

Best Gunsmith loadout for OTs 9 SMG in Call of Duty Mobile Season 4: Veiled Uprising

Ideal loadout build for OTs 9 SMG in all of Duty Mobile Season 4: Veiled Uprising (Image via COD Mobile)

As the OTs 9 is the newest gun in Call of Duty Mobile, it will take some time until players master it in Battle Royale or Multiplayer mode. However, they can always use the Gunsmith loadout to make some customizations and make any weapon more efficient.

For the latest Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 SMG, players can try the following attachments:

Ammunition - "Large Extended Mag B" - It will increase the magazine capacity by 20 but will also enhance ADS and reload times by 15% each. Still, it is essential to use considering the base magazine capacity.

It will increase the magazine capacity by 20 but will also enhance ADS and reload times by 15% each. Still, it is essential to use considering the base magazine capacity. Rear Grip - "Sturdy Gripe Tape" - It snips the hit-flinch by 45%, making the gun more stable when players take damage.

It snips the hit-flinch by 45%, making the gun more stable when players take damage. Laser - "OWC Laster - Tactical" - Although it has visible laser sights, it also offers a decrease in ADS bullet spread by 20%, which makes the shots more accurate.

Although it has visible laser sights, it also offers a decrease in ADS bullet spread by 20%, which makes the shots more accurate. Underbarrel - "Field Agent Foregrip" - The ADS movement speed will take a hit by 16%, but the gun will become more stable and accurate, increasing vertical and horizontal recoil by 10% and 40%.

The ADS movement speed will take a hit by 16%, but the gun will become more stable and accurate, increasing vertical and horizontal recoil by 10% and 40%. Muzzle - "Agency Suppressor" - The gun will be suppressed, and there will be a 10% decrease in vertical recoil.

The difference in the random trajectory of OTs 9 with and without the aforementioned attachments (Image via COD Mobile)

The OTs 9 SMG will become less mobile with increased ADS movement speed and time. However, it will have enhanced accuracy, control, and magazine capacity, ultimately allowing players to finish off the enemies more efficiently than the base weapon with no attachments.

OTs 9 SMG's stats without any attachments (Image via COD Mobile)

Here's how the stats will change after using the Call of Duty Mobile attachments mentioned above:

Before using the attachments :

Damage: 27

27 Accuracy: 43

43 Range: 43

43 Fire Rate: 86

86 Mobility: 102

102 Control: 42

After using the attachments:

Damage: 27

27 Accuracy: 68

68 Range: 43

43 Fire Rate: 86

86 Mobility: 92

92 Control: 52

OTs 9 in Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 Battle Pass (Image via COD Mobile)

Players must head to the Loadout menu to access all of the attachments and make the tweaks. However, if the gun is still locked in the game, they must grind hard for Season 4 Battle Pass to unlock it. It is free at Tier 21 of the Veiled Uprising BP, and they will have to play more matches and complete challenges to earn Battle Pass XP.

Poll : 0 votes