Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 (2023): How to unlock OTs 9 SMG

Each Call of Duty Mobile Season brings a new functional weapon to the game, and Season 4: Veiled Uprising will be no different. With this season underway, players have an opportunity to get their hands on a fresh firearm, the OTs 9 SMG. This is a quick-fire submachine gun with high mobility and relatively low ammunition capacity. However, the OTs 9 is currently locked in the Gunsmith loadout section.

Like any other newly introduced COD Mobile gun, this SMG is part of the Season 4: Veiled Uprising Battle Pass. However, unlike other key rewards on it, the OTs 9 is a free item that players can unlock without purchasing Battle Pass or its bundle.

Get OTs 9 SMG for free at Tier 21 of Call of Duty Mobile Season 4: Veiled Uprising's Battle Pass (2023)

OTs 9 SMG is available for free at Tier 21 of Battle Pass (Image via COD Mobile)

Payers don't have to spend any COD Points (CP) on purchases or subscriptions to get the OTs 9 SMG. Gamers can reach Tier 21 of the Battle Pass by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Launch COD Mobile on your smartphone/tablet.

Step 2: After logging into the title, open your preferred game mode section and start playing to attain the Battle Pass XP. The Battle Royale mode usually sees longer matches and, thus, offers a significantly greater amount of BP XP.

Besides Battle Pass experience points acquired from game modes, you can focus on completing Daily missions and ongoing Seasonal Challenges to earn extra BP XP, which is also available via crates in the Credit Shop.

The new Season 4 SMG in Battle Pass (Image via COD Mobile)

Step 3: As you earn BP XP, your Battle Pass Tier will automatically increase. Keep grinding hard until you reach Tier 21, which will unlock OTs 9 SMG for free. You (or a free-to-play user) can continue procuring BP XP to unlock free rewards until Tier 50.

Once you have unlocked the OTs 9 SMG, you can head to the Gunsmith loadout and upgrade the firearm using Weapon XP Cards. This will unlock its attachments, allowing you to create your preferred loadout setup involving the new weapon.

Customizing OTs 9 (Image via COD Mobile)

For those unaware, the OTs 9 is a Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and COD Warzone gun. Interestingly, the famous SMG is a variant of Call of Duty: Black Ops' OTs-02 Kiparis (also called Kiparis).

In Call of Duty Mobile Season 4, players will not see an Epic weapon blueprint for this firearm on the Battle Pass, unlike previous such releases. However, a Legendary blueprint, the OTs 9 - Malebranche, is expected to be available via a Season 4 lucky draw soon.

Besides the new Season 4 SMG, Call of Duty Mobile fans will also see the new Scorestreak, Shock Wave, at Tier 14 (free) of the Battle Pass.

Note: Players should unlock the OTs 9 in Season 4, as they will have to complete a task (probably executing 30 headshots with an SMG) to get it in the next season.

