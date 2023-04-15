Call of Duty Mobile Sound Obsession Draw: Legendary Peacekeeper MK2, Epic ZRG 20mm, Artery camo, and more

Activision brings fresh content to Call of Duty Mobile every week, whether new gameplay additions or collectibles. Lucky draws are among the key inclusions each week, as players witness the release of a coveted weapon blueprint in COD Mobile, Legendary or Mythic. This week, they welcomed a Legendary gun with the brand-new Sound Obsession Draw, which will cost thousands of COD Points to interested users.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile Drop a sick beat with the Sounds Obsession Draw! Live in-game now! Drop a sick beat with the Sounds Obsession Draw!Live in-game now! 🎧Drop a sick beat with the Sounds Obsession Draw! 👉Live in-game now! https://t.co/UxAQI7gz9o

The latest lucky draw has brought a Legendary Peacekeeper MK2 weapon blueprint, an Epic ZRG 20mm variant, a camo for Artery, and multiple other rewards, primarily from the Jade Vibes series.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 (2023): List of all prizes, expected costs, and more in Sound Obsession Draw

Everything about Sound Obsession Draw in Call of Duty Mobile (Image via COD Mobile)

The latest Season 3 lucky draw has become available in COD Mobile and is here to stay for a few more days. Like any other edition, Sound Obsession Draw also features 10 prizes with fixed initial odds. These elementary probabilities will be significantly enhanced after each pull from the prize pool.

Below are all of the prizes from Sound Obsession Draw's reward pool, alongside their initial probabilities:

Peacekeeper MK2 - Vivid Notes (Legendary weapon blueprint) - Odds 0.08% Artery - Rhythm Shock (Epic operator) - Odds 1.25% ZRG 20mm - Jade Vibes (Epic weapon blueprint) - Odds 4.00% Felt Cute emote (Epic item) - Odds 4.67% Light Show charm (Legendary item) - Odds 5.50% Karambit - Jade Vibes (Epic camo) - Odds 6.50% Muscle Car - Jade Vibes (Epic camo) - Odds 10.00% Parachute - Jade Vibes (Epic camo) - Odds 11.00% Sticky Grenade - Jade Vibes (Epic camo) - Odds 28.00% Drop the Beat (Legendary Calling Card) - Odds 29.00%

At the moment, the price of each draw is not specific for each server (or user). Therefore, drawing all rewards might have a different cost to each Call of Duty Mobile player. Still, they can take a look at the expected prices (in COD Points) for each pull from the Sound Obsession Draw's prize pool:

First draw - 10 CP (1 CP if users have a Lucky Draw Coupon in their inventory) Second draw - 30 CP Third draw - 50 CP Fourth draw - 120 CP Fifth draw - 200 CP Sixth draw - 320 CP Seventh draw - 520 CP Eighth draw - 800 CP Ninth draw - 1100 CP Tenth draw - 1400 CP

Call of Duty Mobile players will also get a "Lucky Gift" on a random pull for a limited period, allowing them to draw a reward at a highly-discounted price.

A look at the blueprint of Peacekeeper MK2 - Vivid Notes (Image via COD Mobile)

Here are the five attachments that are pre-applied on Peacekeeper MK2 - Vivid Notes:

Barrel - Long-Range Barrel

Long-Range Barrel Stock - No Stock

No Stock Perk - Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Ammunition - Double Stack Mag

Double Stack Mag Rear Grip - Rustle Grip Tape

Apart from the five attachments, the Legendary Peacekeeper MK2 also comes with specific "kill broadcasts" and special kill effects, alongside a unique design and VFX for the build base Call of Duty Mobile weapon.

Note: The given costs aren't fixed and may vary from user to user (and server to server). In some cases, the total cost may be even higher.

