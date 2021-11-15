How to blind fire in Call of Duty Vanguard?

Call of Duty Vanguard is bringing in a revolutionary new feature. So far, every Call of Duty title has permitted only two types of firing, which are Hipfire and Aim-Down Sights. With Call of Duty Vanguard, Activision is bringing a new mode of fire called “Blind Fire”. This third way of using a weapon can prove to be a game-changer since it’s a fresh addition and has the potential to be extremely useful in difficult situations.

Integration of new mechanics in games like Call of Duty is not very common and is heavily reliant on how players react to a new firing mode. Blind Fire mode is inspired by a particular feature from 2019’s Modern Warfare, but differs in some aspects. This article will discuss Blind Fire's mechanics and how it works.

Hide behind cover and use Blind Fire in Call of Duty Vanguard

Call of Duty Vanguard has marked the inclusion of a new core gameplay mechanic called “Blind Fire”. This is a new addition on top of the existing firing modes of Hipfire and Aim-Down Sights. Players will now be able to blind fire out of cover without exposing themselves. This mechanic acts as an extension to Modern Warfare’s mounting mechanics, released in 2019.

In order to use it in Call of Duty Vanguard, players need to get close to a mountable area and then mount their weapons. Unlike Modern Warfare, players automatically take cover in this game. Players can blind fire from behind cover when they press the fire button in this position. This mechanic does reduce the accuracy of weapons, similar to the Hipfire mechanic.

Players are more protected while blind firing than Modern Warfare’s mount mechanic. Strangely enough, snipers will be the preferred weapon while using this mechanic since they will be behind cover. It will be most effective in lower player count matches that involve less chaos and running around. More info regarding Blind Fire needs to be found with more time spent on the existing and upcoming maps in Call of Duty Vanguard.

According to rumors, some high-profile Hollywood characters are going to debut in the upcoming season of the game. Players need to take every rumored information with a grain of salt as it may or may not turn out to be true.

Call of Duty Vanguard was released on November 5, 2021, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Battle.net.

Edited by Atul S