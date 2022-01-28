The latest Call of Duty Vanguard patch aims to fix spawns on Paradise, bring changes to Fortified Perks, and more

Sledgehammer Games has deployed a new patch for Call of Duty Vanguard that attempts to fix spawns on Paradise, the Fortified perk, and other ongoing issues.

Developed by Sledgehammer Games, Call of Duty Vanguard is the latest iteration of the annualized first-person military shooter franchise that takes the series back to its Second World War-era settings.

Developed on the same engine as Modern Warfare, the game features an expanded era-specific arsenal with in-depth customization of gunsmiths and over 16 multiplayer maps at launch.

The launch of Season Two was delayed to address the ongoing issues. In this article, fans will get a brief look at what the new patch aims to fix.

Call of Duty Vanguard MULTIPLAYER patch fixes

Spawns

Paradise

Spawns on Paradise have been adjusted to address community feedback after players reported spawning next to enemies

Fixed a spawn resulting in the player falling through the map

Added invisible collision to prevent spawn trapping from one spawn point to the other

Perks

Fortified

Fortified now adds protection from the following:

Mortar Barrage

Warmachine

Flamenaut Explosions

Ammo Box Explosions

Gammon Bombs

Satchel Charges

Fortified no longer protects against the following:

Goliath

Glide Bomb

Bombing Run

Fire Bombing Run

Direct hits from launchers

Cold Blooded

Cold Blooded now protects against dogs

Weapons & Attachments

"Summoning" reticle from Graveyard Shift Bundle is now visible in Gunsmith

Fixed a bug resulting in Subsonic unintentionally disabling Ghost

Fixed a bug where weapon icons were showing up on interactable objects such as doors

UI/VFX

Fixed a bug that resulted in the player appearing to be on fire, even when no damage was being dealt

Private Match

Addressed an issue in Control where the match would end prematurely when a Codcaster disconnected

Call of Duty Vanguard ZOMBIES patch fixes

Artifacts

Addressed an issue where Ring of Fire Tier II dealt inconsistent damage

An upgraded Ring of Fire's damage no longer causes damage to zombies above or below the placed ring

Ring of Fire's damage now scales correctly per level

Addressed an issue where kills with Artifacts would charge the Artifact for an additional use

Edited by R. Elahi