Call of Duty: Vanguard PC minimum and recommended requirements

Call of Duty: Vanguard has an upcoming beta that will feature PC platforms at the tail end, and before players can jump in, they should check out the PC minimum and recommended requirements.

It always helps to know which specs will run best and if a given PC can handle the minimum or recommended requirements for a game like Vanguard. Every PC is different to some degree, including the software installed on the system, not just the hardware components that players have.

Minimum and recommended requirements for Call of Duty: Vanguard

Before laying out the full list of requirements given by Call of Duty, it's important to note again that the game is still in beta. That means that the requirements list given now may be subject to change when Vanguard officially releases. However, the specs will likely remain the same at launch.

Minimum PC requirements for Call of Duty: Vanguard:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (1909 or later)

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500k or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

RAM: 8GB RAM

Video / Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 2GB / GTX 1050Ti 4GB or AMD Radeon R9 380

HDD: 45GB HD Space

Recommended PC requirements for Call of Duty: Vanguard:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (Latest Service Pack)

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770k or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

RAM: 16GB RAM

Video / Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB / GTX 1660 6GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

HDD: 45GB HD Space

Aside from knowing the minimum and recommended requirements for Call of Duty: Vanguard, players should also know the beta dates. The specs won't matter much without a game to play.

The upcoming beta test will begin on PlayStation only for early access players, from September 10 to September 13. Early access on all platforms will be available the following weekend, September 16-17, including Battle.net.

All platforms will carry the title, regardless of access level, from September 18-20. This means that any PC player who wants to join the beta should save this date and have the game downloaded beforehand.

