One of the essential aspects of FPS games is adjusting the correct sensitivity, and Call of Duty Vanguard is no different. Players need to set the settings according to their preferences to get the best results.

Call of Duty Vanguard has both single-player and multiplayer modes. The sensitivity setting is more applicable for the latter than that for the former. In multiplayer, different players have their unique playstyles. Some prefer to run and gun, while others prefer holding a corner and getting stealthy kills.

While the best controller settings are discussed here, this article will deal with the best possible settings for the PC.

Best Call of Duty Vanguard sensitivity settings for PC

Most of the players on PC use a mouse and keyboard to play shooter games; however, Call of Duty Vanguard supports crossplay allowing players from consoles to join these lobbies.

Gamers should remember that they need to have the minimum settings and use the best graphic settings to get the maximum frame boost for their required sensitivity settings.

Sensitivity settings are a personal preference and should be adjusted according to the player's mouse DPI value. Two more important things that need to be kept in mind are - Available space and type of mouse movement (wrist or arm).

A perfect balance should be maintained between the DPI of the mouse and the in-game sensitivity. Here are some suggested mouse DPI and in-game sensitivity options:

Mouse DPI - 400 and In-game sensitivity - 16

Mouse DPI - 800 and In-game sensitivity - 10

Mouse DPI - 1200 and In-game sensitivity - 7.5

Mouse DPI - 1600 and In-game sensitivity - 5

These are some of the best-suggested settings, but players might not necessarily be comfortable with these. They need to tweak some values here and there to get their desired sensitivity value in Call of Duty Vanguard.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Call of Duty: Vanguard was released worldwide on November 5 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Stay updated with latest Genshin Impact news, leaks, and more via our Twitter handle!

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha