Call of Duty: Vanguard to run at 60 fps on all consoles and include next-gen features like adaptive trigger

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be released on both current-gen as well as next-gen consoles on 5 November 2021.

Join the #BattleofVerdansk and experience the worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard



📅 - 8/19

🕥 - 10:30am PT

📍 - Verdansk pic.twitter.com/N0efSm5nOA — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 16, 2021

The current-generation consoles (PS4 and Xbox One) are, however, quite limited in terms of power. Therefore, there is great doubt about how the game will run on them. It seems, though, that Sledgehammer Games will make no compromise in terms of the game's smoothness, and thereby ensure that both sets of consoles are able to run the game with maximum efficiency.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will ensure that expectations are met in terms of console gameplay

Call of Duty: Vanguard will run at 60 fps on both old-gen and new-gen consoles. This means that the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and Xbox One will provide the facility to players. The team at Sledgehammer Games feels that running the game at 60 fps should be the baseline in terms of expectations.

They believe that Call of Duty: Vanguard can only be experienced to its fullest when it is running with the above-mentioned specifications. However, it does not end there: The game will also introduce the same technology that was introduced in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Drop into #Warzone this Thursday to experience the worldwide reveal of Vanguard.



We know not everyone is free in the middle of a Thursday, so reply with #Vanguard and we’ll send you an airtight excuse for whatever you had planned. pic.twitter.com/p6ER5Fy8Y4 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 16, 2021

The idea of adaptive trigger and haptic feedback was introduced in the previous title, and Sledgehammer believes that it helps to provide an immersive experience in terms of gameplay. It wants to ensure that players feel as if they are part of the game, and this is only possible with the use of DualSense technology.

According to Sledgehammer's game director, Josh Bridges,

“We feel that 60fps is baseline for the expectations for the core feel of the game and want to make sure that’s experienced on any platform.

From a development point of view, playing multiplayer will be cross-gen – on any platform, you can play together and keep the community together.”

He also mentioned that,

“We really love the DualSense and the sense of immersion that it gives you. It just feels like a great extension of feeling like you’re actually feeling the game more”

Apart from this, Call of Duty: Vanguard will be cross-platform enabled. Therefore, players will be able to play the game on any platform at any time. This is similar to what Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) introduced, and it has been extremely successful in terms of player reception.

Further details like graphical optimization will probably be available in the future. However, based on the initial details, it is clear that the game will push the old-gen consoles to their absolute limit. It will also be interesting to see how well the new-gen consoles handle the game with their advanced equipment.

Edited by Sabine Algur