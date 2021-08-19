Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to provide a new outlook toward World War II with more focus on historical details

Call of Duty: WWII was released on 3 November 2017 and was supposed to drive the franchise back to its roots.

However, the launch of the game was not well received as several players felt that it did not have much to offer. The feel of World War II has been missing for a long time within Call of Duty. Sledgehammer Games therefore wanted to make sure that players experience this once again.

Call of Duty: Vanguard aims to do this and provide a brand new outlook toward the genre.

Join the #BattleofVerdansk and experience the worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard



📅 - 8/19

🕥 - 10:30am PT

📍 - Verdansk pic.twitter.com/N0efSm5nOA — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 16, 2021

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to learn from the past of WWII and provide a lot more to players than before

Call of Duty: WWII was the last game by Sledgehammer Games and since then, the development has been taken over by Treyarch and Infinity Ward. The development of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) saw the revival of the franchise. Fans felt that the company finally offered them what they have been asking for a long time.

However, a well-developed World War II title is what is going to be the final piece of the puzzle, and it seems that Sledgehammer Games is ready to deliver. Aaron Halon, the studio head at Sledgehammer Games, has claimed that over the past few years, they have looked a lot into what they have achieved and what the studio aims for in the future. The vision of the studio has been laid out based on evaluation of the past.

The company has been working closely to invest in talent that will help take Sledgehammer Games forward. This is something that has led to the latest franchise, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and according to Aaron Halon, the studio is quite proud of what they have achieved with this game. Vanguard will take on a completely new outlook as compared to COD: WWII and will feature a very different story.

#BattleofVerdansk intel incoming.



Go time for tomorrow's op is 10:30am PT.



Drop into #Warzone an hour early for target practice and earn Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and Double Battle Pass XP. pic.twitter.com/F0kiW96Tmd — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 18, 2021

It is going to focus on the origin of the Special Forces, which is definitely interesting as compared to COD: WWII's story, which was quite generic. Apart from that, players will get to view the campaign from four different perspectives. This means that the game is going to be much broader in its storytelling as compared to WWII. The game will feature new guns and loadouts that are directly going to affect Warzone and, therefore, there is a lot of responsibility on the shoulders of this upcoming title.

Edited by Sabine Algur