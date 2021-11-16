Call of Duty Vanguard zombies perks ranked

Call of Duty Vanguard is finally out and with it, Activision has continued its iconic Zombies mode, introducing the Perks mechanic. Perks have always been a crucial aspect of multiplayer gameplay in the present and past iterations of the franchise. Integration of perks with Zombies mode will give players an extra advantage.

The Zombies mode in Call of Duty Vanguard has 5 perks and each of these perks has 4 tiers in total. Players need to keep in mind that every time they fail in battle, their tier rank reduces by 1. However, the rank does not go below 1 since it’s the default rank for every perk.

Let’s have a look at these perks in Call of Duty Vanguard Zombies, ranked sequentially.

Ranked list of available perks in Call of Duty Vanguard zombies

Call of Duty Vanguard has 5 perks in total and each of these serves its own purpose. If players want to get equipped with a zombie perk, they need to unlock new areas throughout Stalingrad and activate one of the perk fountains available there.

There are 5 perk fountains and each of these can be leveled up using essence that is obtained after defeating the enemies. There are 4 tiers dedicated to each of the perks, further increasing the power level for each.

The 5 perks available in the Zombies mode of Call of Duty Vanguard, starting from the best are:

1) Fiendish Fortitude

The main objective of this perk is to increase the base health of the players. It works similar to the Juggernog that was available in previous Zombie modes. In its first tier, the perk provides 25 extra health and as it levels up, it goes on to add 25 health as a bonus.

2) Diabolical Damage

Diabolical Damage Perk in Call of Duty Vanguard Zombies increases the critical damage inflicted on the enemies. As the tiers increase, it adds even more damage to the enemies.

3) Demonic Frenzy

Similar to the classic perk, Speed Cola, Demonic Frenzy in Vanguard increases the reload speed of the guns. This will help players to shoot the man-eaters faster and get rid of them. At every tier, the reload speed increases.

4) Aethereal Haste

The Aethereal Haste perk is similar to the ‘Stamin-Up’ feature from older titles as it boosts the movement speed of the players while fighting the zombies. At every tier, the movement speed increases.

5) Venomous Vigor

This perk in Call of Duty Vanguard Zombies increases the players' health regeneration speed. It works similar to the ‘Quick Revive’ perk from recent titles, but without the revival feature. In every tier, players recover more health after taking damage from the man-eaters.

Every perk has 4 tiers and each of these tiers needs to be ranked up using the gathered essence after defeating the zombies. The first tier is free for every perk. Here are the requirements for tier level up:

Tier 1: Free

Tier 2: 2,500 essence

Tier 3: 5,000 essence

Tier 4: 7,500 essence

