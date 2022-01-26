Call of Duty Warzone guide: Fastest ways to level up Vanguard weapons

Call of Duty Warzone's most important tools are its guns, and leveling them up is not an easy feat.

Call of Duty Warzone was the first mainstream Call of Duty game built around the Battle Royale mode. It was released on a free-to-play and saw plenty of players joining on consoles and PCs. With regular additions and updates, Warzone is now bigger than ever.

Call of Duty Vanguard is the most recent addition to the series. Since its release, maps and weapons from the game have been added to Warzone. The free-to-play game already has a huge roster of weapons from Black Ops Cold War, and with the Vanguard weapons, the job of leveling up becomes more difficult.

But knowing efficient tricks and tips can make the lives of every Call of Duty Warzone player simpler when it comes to weapon level ups.

Efficient ways to level up Vanguard weapons in Call of Duty Warzone

Leveling up weapons in Call of Duty Warzone unlocks several attachments. These attachments not only make weapons more powerful, but also make them more suitable.

Naturally, leveling up the weapons is one of the most important tasks for any player.

Make full use of Double XP periods

Call of Duty Warzone conducts several Double XP periods from time to time. The period normally appears over weekends, but has also been part of events like Festive Fervor in the past.

During a Double XP period, players can earn twice as much XP by doing the same work in a normal period. These XPs also cover weapon XPs, so utilizing the period to the fullest becomes important, even if the grind may become boring.

Top secret contracts

Top secret contracts come in four types in Call of Duty Warzone - bounty, recon, supply and most wanted. These contracts give more XP than normal contracts. However, even if players cannot complete all the top secret contracts, the method can still be more rewarding than normal methods.

Playing zombie mode

While normal zombie mode is certainly an option, Warzone streamer and content creator JGOD has found a tedious but effective way to do it better.

By hopping into zombie mode, killing zombies and then leaving, players can quickly level up their weapons. Players can even melee the zombies to make the job faster.

Using weapons with surplus perks in Plunder (could be patched)

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL If you want to level up your weapons quickly, Double Weapon XP tokens currently stack on top of the active Double Weapon XP in Plunder mode in Warzone Pacific. Unclear if this is a bug that will be fixed or intended. First pointed out by @ModernWarzone If you want to level up your weapons quickly, Double Weapon XP tokens currently stack on top of the active Double Weapon XP in Plunder mode in Warzone Pacific. Unclear if this is a bug that will be fixed or intended. First pointed out by @ModernWarzone.

Plunder mode is a favorite of players looking to quickly rank up their weapons. With the double XP perks, the job becomes faster.

However, Plunder modes are quite controversial, as it recently gave out 4X XP by accident. It remains to be seen if this method will remain in the game.

