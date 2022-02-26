Call of Duty: Warzone player takes down opponent with a sniper from a plane

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific has entered its second seasonal iteration and comes equipped with a ton of new changes and additions. One of them is the introduction of battle airplanes. Players engage in aerial gunfights using these aircrafts, similar to that in Battlefield.

Recently, a Warzone player and content creator named "Crossbow Mike" managed to land a 402.13m shot using a sniper after swapping seats in this very aircraft. He might be the world's first airplane pilot to do so, and the community has appreciated his maneuver in a positive way.

Crossbow Mike's insane sniper shot from a flying aircraft delighted the community in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

Aircrafts were introduced to Call of Duty: Pacific in Season Two. Recently, a Facebook content creator has already managed to land one of the best sniper shots from the vehicle in Warzone's history. Crossbow Mike pulled off a heroic maneuver in the air by swapping seats and landing a 402.13m shot on the opposing pilot.

This feature of players taking control of a battle aircraft is very similar to that in Battlefield. However, hitting a shot like this is very difficult. The community reacted positively and applauded him for his shot.

Crossbow Mike received various types of comments on both Twitter and YouTube. The maximum comments were positive and a handful of them managed to claim the shot as ridiculous. One of them said:

Another user reacted that these types of plays were restricted to Battlefield only.

One particular user even confessed that he was glad to not play the game anymore as dying like this would have been ridiculous.

Mike's clip made it to the top COD Warzone plays. Even Call of Duty's official page retweeted while appreciating his clip. Players who manage to make it to the top COD plays get rewarded by the studio as well.

Mike plays Call of Duty: Warzone on a console, a platform that claims to be more popular among the owners of the game, according to some recent reports. The new season of Warzone was released on February 14, 2022, and brought a plethora of unique content for players to enjoy.

Edited by Mayank Shete