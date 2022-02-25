Call of Duty Warzone players discover incredible 'AFK' method to level up weapons fast

There has never been an end to Call of Duty Warzone players trying to find ways to level up their weapons as quickly as possible.

Leveling up weapons is extremely important to get skins and attachments, which helps players find the perfect guns. Unfortunately, season two has also nerfed and buffed several weapons and attachments, which has caused a shift in the meta.

All of this has resulted in Warzone players trying to find a sure and quick way to grind the levels once again. While season two hasn't been around for very long, the community has been active in its search. If players are to be believed, one Reddit user may have already found a way.

While the method does involve adopting the AFK technique, the new method is a modification over the original system.

Call of Duty Warzone player discovers a new method to grind XP very fast

Going AFK to farm XP automatically has been an old trick in Call of Duty Warzone. It may not be the most fruitful method, but players have been known to use it to gain XP automatically.

Interestingly, all the AFK characters that are respawned are in a similar location on the map, which led to the creation of this method. The player disposes of these AFK characters quickly and easily. As evident in the video, the player gets many kills and XP.

The process is pretty simple - snipe the AFK players using HDR and maintain a certain distance. The video takes place in Warzone Clash but can be done in other modes.

Since inactive players aren't kicked automatically, Warzone players can find AFK opponents in any game mode. However, it seems in the video that certain opponents weren't AFK.

While using this method, players should be mindful that other Warzone opponents can use the same tactic. This could result in some live players positioning themselves among a majority of AFK players.

This process might seem like a glitch, but the AFK farming method is quite old. There have been rumors that Activision has started kicking inactive players and adding bots, but the discussed method is valid.

The effectiveness may vary from player to player, but there's no doubt that this is a quick and easy way to earn a lot of XP.

Edited by Siddharth Satish